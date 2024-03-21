Mosher's Top 50 NFL Draft Prospects 1.0
Standing at 6'1" and 223 lbs, Xavier Legettehas his great size and speed to excel as a deep threat in the NFL. He thrives on "runway" routes like verticals, posts, and crossers, where his long strides allow him to quickly separate and create big-play opportunities. While route-running nuance against tight man coverage remains a work in progress, Legette utilizes his physical frame to battle through contact and make contested catches.
Legette's talent is evident by his impressive stats. In 2023, he joined Malik Nabers as one of only two SEC receivers to average over 100 yards receiving per game. He is as physically gifted as any receiver in this class, but he needs to finish at the catch point better to maximize his potential.
A physically imposing tackle at 6'5" and 329 lbs, Kingsley Suamataia will thrive in a run-heavy offensive scheme. He excels as a drive blocker, where he has impressive range and explosiveness to open running lanes and overpower defenders at the point of attack. While still developing his pass protection, Suamataia exhibits surprising nimbleness when dropping back in pass sets and possesses the raw strength to hold his ground against opposing rushers.
Areas for improvement lie in timing, overall technique, and recognition skills. As he gains experience, these aspects of his game are expected to mature. Adding to his versatility, Suamataia boasts experience playing on both the left and right tackle positions, with nearly equal snaps distributed between each side throughout his collegiate career.
A space-eating defensive tackle, T'Vondre Sweat excels at clogging the middle of the defensive line. His imposing size allows him to effectively "stack and anchor" against both single blocks and double teams. He has rare strength to hold his ground and avoid being washed away by opposing offensive linemen, even against angle blocks.
As a pass rusher, he consistently generates a steady push that disrupts the pocket and forces quarterbacks off their rhythm. While his pass rushing repertoire may not be extensive at this point, he has great timing to bat down passes even when his initial rush is stalled.
Overall, Sweat offers immediate value as a run-stuffer and possesses the potential to develop into a more disruptive pass rusher. He needs to keep his weight down, but if he does, he could be the steal of the draft.
McKinstry is a well-rounded corner with solid coverage technique and ball skills. The recent Lisfranc injury is another factor that could affect his draft placement. However, if he can showcase adequate speed to complement his existing skillset, McKinstry has the potential to be a valuable cornerback at the NFL level.
Bo Nix brings a wealth of experience (61 career starts at Oregon and Auburn) and a competitive spirit to the quarterback position. Despite his average height, his sturdy build allows him to handle punishment in the pocket and as a runner. Nix thrives in quick-rhythm passing schemes and possesses a compact throwing motion that allows him to generate good velocity and deliver the ball to all levels of the field. His touch passing is evident in his ability to layer throws over linebackers and underneath safeties, while also showcasing accuracy on designed rollouts.
Areas for development lie in his decision-making under pressure. At times, Nix can struggle to feel backside rushers and may miss opportunities to escape or adjust throws when facing interior pressure. However, his mobility as a runner adds another dimension to his skillset. He displays urgency as a ball carrier and utilizes zone-read concepts effectively. Coached testimonials highlight his leadership qualities and toughness, further solidifying his intangibles.
Similar to Will Levis from last year's class, Nix shares a similar blend of competitiveness, intelligence, and experience. While he needs to refine his pocket presence under pressure, Nix's overall skillset and leadership potential make him worth taking a chance on.
Adisa Isaac's explosiveness off the snap and ability to set the edge in the run game is what the NFL will love about him. At times, Isaac can struggle at the point of contact, allowing offensive linemen to neutralize his initial burst. Additionally, a tendency to freelance can lead to missed assignments or gaps in run defense.
Isaac's production has steadily climbed, with 27 tackles for loss recorded over his last 26 games. This type of trajectory gives evaluators reason for optimism about his ability to translate his skills to the NFL level. With continued development in technique and discipline, Isaac has the potential to become a disruptive force on the defensive edge.
Standing at 5'10" and 186 lbs, Roman Wilson utilizes a keen understanding of body mechanics to his advantage. His route-running features sharp cuts executed at full speed, allowing him to create separation efficiently and present himself as a reliable target. While there is nothing special physically about Wilson, he is as NFL-ready as any receiver in this class. I project him as being a faster version of Amon-Ra St. Brown at the next level.
Troy Franklin possesses the physical tools to excel as a deep threat. He quickly accelerates vertically, posing a matchup problem for man coverage defenders on free releases. The consistent threat of his deep speed can also loosen coverage over the middle of the field, as evidenced by his eight receptions of 40+ yards in 2023.
While Franklin demonstrates good ball tracking skills, his focus in contested catch situations can be inconsistent, particularly when facing physical defensive backs. However, Franklin's ability to glide effortlessly downfield and rack up yards after the catch makes him a big-play weapon., Franklin's speed and playmaking ability make him intriguing for teams seeking a vertical threat in their receiving corps. He reminds me of Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
At 5'11" and 215 lbs, Malachi Corley has a very unique physical profile for a wide receiver. His build and strength are more similar to a running back's build than a receiver's. He excels as a catch-and-go threat, utilizing his explosive burst and relentless pursuit of yards after the catch (averaging a remarkable 9.2 yards after catch over the past two seasons). He is as dangerous as anyone in this class with the ball in his hands, and he should be used in a similar role as Deebo Samuel's in San Fransico.
Beebe is a strong and athletic guard who has experience playing all over the offensive line. He will most likely, only play on the interior in the NFL. While he can be overaggressive in the run game and slightly sloppy with his footwork as a pass protector, he is usually strong enough and quick enough to make it work. He is a plug-and-play guard for the team that drafts him.