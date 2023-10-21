Must-watch matchup for the 2024 NFL Draft: Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Kalen King
Two of the best prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft will go head-to-head this Saturday at noon Eastern when Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. takes on Penn State cornerback Kalen King. Both players are expected to be top-15 picks in the draft, and this matchup is a must-watch for any NFL scout or fan.
In last year's matchup, Harrison Jr. dominated the game with 10 catches for 185 yards. However, not all of these catches were against King. It is unrealistic to expect King to hold Harrison Jr. in check on Saturday, as he is one of the greatest wide receiver prospects of all time. If King can prevent him from scoring this weekend, it will prove that he is worthy of being a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
As many already know, Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of former NFL All-Pro receiver Marvin Harrison, and he has inherited his father's talent and athleticism. He is a big, physical receiver at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, but he also has the speed and quickness to beat defenders deep. Harrison Jr. is also an excellent route runner and has great hands.
While King is a smaller corner at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, he is one of the most physical and aggressive corners in the country. He is a sticky man in coverage and is not afraid to challenge receivers at the line of scrimmage. King is also a good tackler and can make plays in the run game.
This matchup is sure to be a battle between two of the best players in the country. Harrison Jr. is one of the most talented receivers in the draft, and King is one of the best corners. This matchup will be a good test for both players, and it should give NFL scouts a good idea of how they will perform at the next level.
Harrison Jr. will have a size and strength advantage over King. He will also have a speed and quickness advantage. However, King is a very physical and aggressive corner. He will not be afraid to challenge Harrison Jr. at the line of scrimmage and disrupt his routes. Harrison Jr. will need to use his route running skills to create separation from King. King will need to stay physical with Harrison Jr. and disrupt his routes. He will also need to make plays on the ball when Harrison Jr. is targeted. This matchup is a must-watch for any NFL draft fans.