NFL Comparisons for Georgia's QB Carson Beck
Carson Beck, the Georgia Bulldogs’ quarterback, is a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let’s break down Beck’s strengths, weaknesses, and how he stacks up against some NFL veterans.
Beck’s arm talent is undeniable. His precision and velocity on deep throws are top-tier. He exudes confidence when he steps into the pocket, delivering accurate passes even under pressure. Beck’s decision-making has improved significantly, and he reads defenses adeptly. While he isn't a great athlete, he isn't a bad athlete either. Occasionally, he can get outside of the pocket and beat you with his legs, but it isn't the strength of his game.
Now, let's take a look at some NFL comparisons for Beck.
High-End Comparison: Matt Ryan
The former Atlanta Falcons’ franchise quarterback Matt Ryan had a very successful NFL career. Like Ryan, Beck thrives in the pocket, dissecting defenses with surgical precision. Both possess football IQs that allow them to exploit opponents’ weaknesses. If Beck continues to develop, he could emulate Ryan’s career.
Realistic Comparison: Jared Goff
Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions shares similarities with Beck. Goff isn’t known for his mobility, relying on his arm strength and timing. Similarly, Beck doesn’t bring much to the table in terms of running ability. Both quarterbacks excel in play-action passes and intermediate throws. If Beck can replicate Goff’s early-career success, he’ll be a valuable asset for any NFL team.
Low-End Comparison: Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill provides a contrasting style. Tannehill is a great athlete but was never a great passer like Ryan or Goff. Beck’s career could be similar to Tannehill's, where he faces adversity and learns from it. Tannehill's experience shows the importance of mental toughness and adaptability—qualities Beck will need to navigate the NFL landscape.
Georgia’s tough schedule, including a road game against Texas, will test his mettle. If he continues to shine, Beck could break Georgia’s single-season passing yardage record. As a favorite for the Heisman Trophy, he has the potential to leave a lasting legacy in Athens.
Carson Beck’s trajectory is exciting. While he’s not on the level of Trevor Lawrence or Caleb Williams, he stands out among a talented group of quarterbacks. If he has another great season for Georgia, he could hear his name called early in the 2025 NFL draft.