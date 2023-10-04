NFL Player Comparisons for UNC Quarterback Drake Maye
Realistic Comparison: Dante Culpepper
As we move into a more realistic comparison, Dante Culpepper is a suitable benchmark for Drake Maye. Culpepper, who played most notably for the Minnesota Vikings, had a productive career marked by impressive physical traits. In his prime, Culpepper was known for his cannon of an arm, size, and above-average mobility, which made him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of his era. His best season came in 2004 when he threw for 4,717 yards, 39 touchdowns, and rushed for 406 yards.
Dante Culpepper's career is a reminder that an NFL quarterback can find success without necessarily reaching the elite echelons. He was named to three Pro Bowls and earned an All-Pro selection during his career, but he never quite reached the upper tier of NFL quarterbacks.
Culpepper's journey to success was not without its challenges, as he had to adapt to different teams and systems during his career. After his time with the Vikings, Culpepper had stints with the Miami Dolphins and the Oakland Raiders, which showcased his ability to persevere and continue to contribute around the league.
Culpepper's career numbers are fairly impressive. He threw for 24,153 yards, 149 touchdowns, and had a passer rating of 87.8 over his 11-year career. These reflect a solid and respectable NFL career that Maye should aim to emulate.