NFL Player Comparisons for UNC Quarterback Drake Maye
Low-End Comparison: Blake Bortles
While it's not fun to think about, it's important to acknowledge that not every quarterback enjoys a successful NFL career. In this context, Blake Bortles serves as a cautionary tale. Drafted third overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014, Bortles had moments of promise but struggled with inconsistency and decision-making throughout his career.
In his best season (2015), Bortles threw for 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns, but he also led the league in interceptions with 18. This roller-coaster performance ultimately led to his departure from Jacksonville and a backup role on several NFL teams.
Blake Bortles' career highlights the challenges that can happen when a quarterback is unable to consistently perform at a high level. Despite flashes of potential, Bortles was unable to maintain the level of play required to establish himself as a long-term starting quarterback in the NFL.
Bortles' career numbers are mixed. He threw for 17,649 yards and 103 touchdowns, but his 75 interceptions and a career passer rating of 80.6 shows that he really struggled with consistency and decision-making.
Drake Maye must view the Blake Bortles comparison as a reminder of the importance of constant improvement and avoiding the pitfalls of inconsistency. While Bortles had moments of brilliance, he was unable to sustain them, ultimately limiting his NFL career.
As Maye's career progresses, the hope is that he can draw inspiration from these comparisons to become the best version of himself in the NFL – a quarterback capable of leading a franchise to success and etching his name in the annals of football history. Drake Maye's journey is just beginning, and his NFL story is yet to be written, but with the right mindset and dedication, he has the potential to be the definition of a true franchise quarterback.