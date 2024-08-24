NFL prospects to watch in Florida State vs Georgia Tech's Week 0 matchup
The college football season finally kicks off this weekend with Week 0, and NFL draft fans like us are eagerly tuning in, not just for the love of the game, but to catch a glimpse of the next generation of potential NFL stars. Here's a rundown of some of the most intriguing NFL prospects playing in the matchup of Florida State vs Georiga Tech:
Patrick Payton (EDGE, Florida State) - Payton is listed at 6'5'', 250lbs and is a natural as a pass rusher. His power and his physicality make him a likely first-round pick in 2025.
Marvin Jones Jr. (EDGE, Florida State) - Transferring from Georgia, Jones Jr. brings a unique blend of size and speed off the edge. His performance against Georgia Tech could set the tone for his draft stock, especially if he can show that he has the potential to develop into an elite pass rusher.
DJ Uiagalelei (QB, Florida State) - The former Clemson quarterback now at Florida State, Uiagalelei has all the physical tools but needs to prove consistency. His deep ball accuracy and decision-making under pressure will be key.
Eric Singleton Jr. (WR, Georgia Tech) - As a true freshman, Singleton made an immediate impact for the Yellow Jackets. His performance against a formidable Florida State secondary could help put him on the map.
Caziah Holmes (RB, Florida State) - With his blend of speed and power, Holmes could be a late-round steal if he continues to show improvement in his pass-catching abilities.
Malik Benson (WR, Florida State) - His size and speed combination make him an intriguing prospect, especially if he can become a more consistent target for Uiagalelei this season.
The Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at noon ET, Make sure to tune in to see how these NFL prospects perform.