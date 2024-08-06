NFL scouting on the verge of going truly international
The NFL International Player Pathway Program started back in 2017 after years of testing with different trials. The goal was to tap into a new talent pool and bring in athletes from across the globe. There are several requirements to qualify and the program has grown in scope each year.
Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata is the poster child for the program. The Australian native was a seventh round pick for Philadelphia back in 2018. He has developed into one of the best left tackles in the league. The Eagles rewarded him with a massive contract extension in April, making him the fifth-highest paid tackle in the league by average annual value.
What started out as an interesting concept is quickly morphing into a legitimate means for teams to find talent. In the inaugural year of the IPPP, four players entered the league though the program. The number of IPPP players added has ebbed and flowed a bit in the ensuing years, but reached a record eight players in 2023.
This offseason marked a new chapter though for the program. 16 players entered the league through the IPPP. That number will undoubtedly shrink once roster cutdowns start in August and September. However, players signed or drafted through the IPPP do not count against the 90-man roster limit in the offseason nor do they count against the 16-player practice squad limit. They would count against the 53-player limit if they were added to the active roster.
This is becoming a major portion of roster building and the program's growth is unlikely to slow down. There are 22 players in total who are currently on NFL rosters that came through the program. So far, only five players have gone on to make an active roster. However, there are a few players in this year's group that will not only expect to make the team, but could carve out significant roles.
Louis Rees-Zammit was an international rugby star in Wales until he signed a three-year contract with the Chiefs. He will likely be a gadget player who could be incredibly valuable with the NFL's new kickoff rules. He ran a 4.43 40 during the IPPP pro day in March.
Then there is Praise Olatoke. He was a track and field athlete at Ohio State and played football. Just not for the Buckeyes. He played club football in Columbus, but later joined the IPPP. He has blazing speed, clocking a 4.36 40 at his pro day. With the Chargers desperately needing wide receiver help, the opportunity is there for Olatoke. ESPN did a great feature on him if you are interested in learning more.
If there is a player from this group who could wind up being the next Mailata, it is Travis Clayton. The Bills drafted him in the seventh round this year. At 6'7", he has a massive frame to work with and will likely spend the upcoming year working to bulk up. He was listed at 301 heading into the draft. He played rugby in England and will have to add mass and build his strength to play offensive tackle in the NFL. He is buried on the depth chart at the moment, but I think the athletic upside and potential will keep him around for a bit.