Non Quarterback Draft Scenarios For The Atlanta Falcons First Round Draft Pick
By Joe Beasley
The Atlanta Falcons are entering the offseason with a top 10 draft pick and are looking for a new coach and quite possibly a quarterback. There are some options for quarterback of the future coming up in this draft, but they might be out of reach due to the need for signal callers around the league. The Atlanta Falcons could go the free agent/trade route, essentially solving the quarterback issue. This would free up the Falcons to go whatever route they choose with their first-round draft pick. Here are a few ways they could decide to go.
TE Brock Bowers
This first scenario is the ultimate pipe dream for Falcon and Bulldog fans alike. The only way this could happen is if the Falcons decide to use Kyle Pitts in a trade package to get a quarterback. If the trade does happen, this could be a legitimate possibility. Bowers has been getting George Kittle comps for quite some time and if the Falcons decide to hire Bill Belichick to be the head coach, he would be the ultimate Belichick type of player. Bowers did anything at everything at UGA en route to being a two-time winner of the Mackey Award, which goes to the best tight end in college football. If there was ever a time the Falcons could go after and draft a former Georgia Bulldogs, this would be the perfect time.
DE Laiatu Latu, OLB Dallas Turner
This scenario involves the Falcons deciding to keep Pitts instead of trading him away and going after a veteran free agent (Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins) and possibly going after a future quarterback in the late rounds. If there is one thing that the Falcons have lacked consistency in, it’s definitely pass-rushing. The only person since 2013 to finish a season with more than 10 sacks in a season was Vic Beasley in 2016 when he played out of his mind on the way to finishing the season with 15.5 sacks. Latu and Turner were elite pass rushers in college and can step in and lead this team in sacks from the jump. Latu is extremely explosive and has a well-built frame so he shouldn’t have a problem getting acclimated to the NFL. Alabama has been producing elite defensive players for over a decade and Dallas Turner will be no different. Not only can Turner get to the quarterback (22.5 sacks in three seasons), he also projects as a player who can make plays in the backfield (32.5 tackles for loss).
CB Nate Wiggins, CB Terrion Arnold
Outside of AJ Terrell, the Atlanta Falcons don’t have a viable option at cornerback. They traded for Jeff Okudah before the start of the season, but as of right now, he’s slated to become a free agent. If the Falcons decide not to resign Okudah or if they feel the need to build the depth at the cornerback position, Nate Wiggins and Terrion Arnold could both be in play. Wiggins can play zone and man coverage, has good height (185 is a little on the small side to be 6’2”), has length and has the speed to recover when he needs to. Arnold is just another ballplayer from the secondary factory that is Alabama. Arnold may very well be the most complete corner in this draft. He plays zone and man at a high level and can also step up and stop runs to the outside. He has great awareness and ball skills that could translate to him being one of the best corners in the NFL once he receives a little bit of coaching at the NFL level.