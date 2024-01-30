Notes from Day 1 of the Reese's Senior Bowl
With the first practice of the week in the books, here are the winners and losers of day one at the Senior Bowl. Keep in mind, it is hard to call anyone a "loser" after just one day of practice. This is just who stood out and who had a rough day at the office.
Winners
Oklahoma RT Tyler Guyton
Through one day of practice, Guyton has lived up to the high expectations everyone has for him. He was nearly perfect in every pass rep thrown his way. Guyton is arguably the best player overall at the Senior Bowl, and it shouldn't shock anyone if he ends up being a top-15 pick in the draft.
Oregon IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson is making a case that he is the best interior offensive lineman at the Senior Bowl. He routinely showed that he has great strength with the ability to re-anchor when bull rushed. He has center or guard flexibility and I think that his draft stock is about to skyrocket after this week.
Georgia WR Ladd McConkey
What should be a surprise to no one, Ladd McConkey was un-guardable in the 1 vs 1 drills today. He is, easily, the best route runner down in Mobile. He will end up as a steal for whoever picks him on Day 2 of the NFL draft.
Arizona WR Jacob Cowing
Cowing has caught the attention of everyone in attendance in Mobile today. While small, he is electric as a route runner and has rare lower body explosiveness. He very well could be this year's Tank Dell. He is someone to keep an eye on going forward.
Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell
Without a doubt, Mitchell is the best defensive back at the Senior Bowl. He had a few nice pass breakups in the 1 vs 1 drills and he has been all over these talented receivers. I wouldn't be surprised if you start to see him being mocked in the top half of the first round in mock drafts after this week.
Losers
Penn State- CB Kalen King
So far, Kalen King has struggled. Keep in mind, it's just the first day of practice but was routinely getting bested by this talented receiver group. Let's see if he can rally tomorrow and put today behind him.
USC WR Brenden Rice
Rice wasn't bad today, but he wasn't as consistent as I'm sure he would have liked to be. He had a few drops and struggled a bit to separate. However, he did show some nice flashes and you can see the raw potential that he has.
UNC WR Tez Walker
Like Rice, Walker didn't play up to his potential on day one. He struggled to get open and had a few balls hit the ground that he should have caught. He did, however, showcase his speed and led all receivers in MPH with 21.18. I expect him to look much better in the next couple of days.