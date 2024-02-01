Notes from Day 3 of the Reese's Senior Bowl
With Day 3 of the Reese's Senior Bowl in the books, the practice portion of the week is now over. Anyone who wants to improve their draft stock will now have to show it in the Senior Bowl game on Saturday. Here are some players who impressed and those who faced some rough challenges on Day 3:
Winners
Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State: Turning heads with his smooth route-running and reliable hands, Johnson solidified his reputation as a well-rounded tight end. He consistently generated separation in drills and demonstrated physicality in the run game. Expect his draft stock to rise.
Adisa Isaac, DE, Penn State: The uber-athletic defensive end showcased once again his rare explosiveness today. He consistently disrupted plays in the backfield was routinely the first guy off the snap. His dominance against both the run and pass solidified his potential as a disruptive force at the NFL level.
Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC: Lloyd had some great runs in the team drills today. His burst and agility were on full display, as he consistently found creases and finished runs decisively. With his combination of quickness and speed, Lloyd could be a great steal in the mid-rounds.
Losers
Michael Pratt, QB, Tulsa: Unfortunately, Pratt struggled with accuracy during practice. He threw several errant passes and appeared hesitant under pressure. He fumbled a snap and just appeared off today. Fortunately for Pratt, he was very good in the first two days of practices, so don't expect his draft stock to fall at all.
Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall: Though not technically a "loser" on the field, Ali suffered a significant setback with a reported bicep tear, sidelining him for 4-6 months. This unfortunate injury throws a wrench into his draft preparation and could impact his draft position come April.