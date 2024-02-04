Notes from the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl
Who were the biggest winners and losers of the game?
The curtains closed on the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl, leaving scouts with a final glimpse at future NFL talent. While the practice sessions are the most crucial, the game itself offers a unique opportunity to see players perform under pressure. Here are some key takeaways from the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler Shines
South Carolina's Spencer Rattler silenced some doubters with a phenomenal performance, earning himself the Senior Bowl MVP award despite seeing limited playing time. Rattler showed off his impressive arm talent in a perfectly thrown touchdown pass to Georgia's Marcus Rosemy. His performance could significantly boost his draft stock after a rollercoaster college career.
TCU RB Emani Bailey Does It All
TCU's Emani Bailey solidified his rising draft status with a versatile and explosive performance. He wasn't only effective in the running game but also made his presence felt early in the passing game. Bailey had 87 total yards in a short stint of playing time and made the case that he should have won the game's MVP award. Bailey's ability to contribute in multiple facets should impress NFL teams looking for dynamic backfield options.
Disappointing Day for QBs
Both Notre Dame's Sam Hartman and Tennessee's Joe Milton struggled with accuracy, throwing interceptions and facing pressure throughout the game. Hartman's inconsistent throws raised concerns about his decision-making, while Milton's struggles added to the questions surrounding his NFL readiness. Both quarterbacks will need strong Pro Days to potentially climb back up draft boards.
Devontez Walker's Struggles Continue
After a challenging week of practice, UNC's Devontez Walker unfortunately had a forgettable game. Multiple drops and an inability to create separation painted a concerning picture. With other receivers shining at the Senior Bowl, Walker's performance this week might have moved him down a round or two by the time the draft comes around.