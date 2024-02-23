Player Spotlight: Arizona WR Jacob Cowing
Position: Wide Receiver
Age (Draft Day): 23
Height/Weight: 5'8", 172 lbs
40 Yard Dash (Projected): 4.40 seconds
Background
Jacob Cowing started 24 games in two seasons at Arizona, setting a program record for receiving touchdowns (13) and leading the Pac-12 in receptions (85) in 2022. Prior to Arizona, he spent three seasons at UTEP, leading the Miners in receiving yards all three years and earning First-Team All-Conference USA honors in 2021. In total, Cowing amassed 226 receptions for 4,477 yards and 33 touchdowns, placing him among the top active FBS players in receiving yards and receptions. His impressive final two years make him a promising prospect for the NFL Draft.
Strengths
Electric Change of Direction: Cowing's quickness is his defining trait. He possesses elite agility, making him a nightmare for defenders to cover in man-to-man situations. His ability to create separation with sharp cuts and sudden bursts is reminiscent of the NFL's most elusive receivers.
Route-Running: Cowing displays advanced route-running technique. He runs crisp routes with precise breaks and understands how to leverage his speed to create advantageous angles against defenders.
Open-Field Threat: Once he gets the ball in his hands, watch out. Cowing's explosiveness translates to the open field, where he can turn short passes into big plays with his second gear and ability to evade tackles.
Competitor: Cowing plays with a relentless competitive spirit. He doesn't shy away from contact and battles for every contested catch, showcasing his toughness and desire to win.
Weaknesses
Size: There's no denying it, Cowing is undersized for the NFL at 5'8". His lack of height can make it tough in jump-ball situations and against physical press coverage. Players like Tank Dell have been able to overcome their lack of size, but it is a rarity in the NFL.
Short Arms: Adding to his size concerns, Cowing's 29-inch wingspan limits his catching radius and can make it difficult to out-muscle defenders for contested passes.
Strength: While he plays with grit, Cowing sometimes lacks the physical strength to win battles at the catch point against bigger defenders. This can lead to dropped passes and missed opportunities.
NFL Comparison: Greg Dortch
Both Cowing and Dortch are electrifying, undersized playmakers with similar strengths. Their elite change of direction and crisp route-running create separation, while their explosiveness turns short passes into big plays. Concerns about their size and strength exist, but Dortch proved it shouldn't define them.
NFL Draft Outlook: Day 3 Pick
Cowing's talent and explosiveness are undeniable, but his size limitations raise concerns among NFL scouts. His draft projection falls in the Day 3 range, likely in the 4th-6th rounds. If he can overcome his size concerns, demonstrate consistent strength at the catch point, and continue to refine his route-running, he has the potential to become a valuable slot receiver and return specialist in the NFL. Teams seeking a dynamic playmaker with a chip on his shoulder should take a close look at Jacob Cowing.