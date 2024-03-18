Player Spotlight: Colorado State TE Dallin Holker
Position: Tight End
Age (Draft Day): 24
Height/Weight: 6'3", 241lbs
40-yard dash: 4.78
Background
Dallin Holker's path to becoming a coveted tight end prospect began at Lehi High School in Utah. There, he dominated as a senior, hauling in an impressive 97 receptions for 1,766 yards and 22 touchdowns, earning him the Deseret News 5A MVP title. His performance caught the attention of Brigham Young University, where he committed to play college football.
BYU's program wasn't the only thing Holker put on hold. In 2019 and 2020, he dedicated himself to his Mormon missionary service, taking a break from football. He returned to the field in 2021, but his impact was limited, recording 14 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown in 13 games. Seeking a bigger role, Holker entered the transfer portal in 2022 after playing only three games for BYU that season.
A fresh start awaited him at Colorado State University. Announcing his transfer in December 2022, Holker quickly established himself as the Rams' starting tight end in 2023. His performance there was nothing short of stellar. He became a finalist for the prestigious Mackey Award, awarded annually to the nation's best tight end. This recognition, along with his impressive 2023 season statistics, solidified Holker's status as a rising star.
Strengths
Sticky Hands & Big Catch Radius: Holker has very reliable hands. Despite his size being on the smaller side for tight ends, he has a surprising catch radius, making him a reliable target.
Yards After Contact: Don't be fooled by his size, Holker brings surprising power thanks to his strong lower body. He fights for extra yards after the catch and is a load to bring down in the open field.
Tenacious Competitor: Holker plays the game with a relentless motor, constantly battling for extra yards and never giving up on a play.
Finding Space: Holker is very good at finding the soft spots in zone coverage and he knows exactly when to cut off his route. He is going to be an easy target for his QB to find in the NFL.
Weaknesses
Limited Speed: While not molasses-slow, Holker lacks elite speed and doesn't possess a second gear to separate from defenders. This will limit his ability to create space deep down the field at the next level.
Size Disadvantage: On the smaller side for the tight end position, Holker might struggle with blocking assignments against bigger NFL linebackers. His lack of size may also limit his effectiveness in jump ball situations against taller and longer defenders.
Lacks Fluidity: Holker isn't the smoothest athlete on the field. His movements can be a bit clunky at times, which hinders his route-running efficiency.
Injury History: Durability is a slight concern as Holker has missed some playing time due to injuries throughout his college career.
NFL Comparison: Irv Smith Jr.
Similar to Dallin Holker, Irv Smith Jr. is a tight end with reliable hands and a knack for making plays in the short-to-intermediate passing game. Both players are known for their tenacity and ability to fight for extra yards after the catch. However, both Smith and Holker have capped ceilings due to their size and long speed translating to the NFL.
NFL Draft Outlook: Early Day 3
Dallin Holker is a developmental tight end prospect with intriguing receiving potential. His reliable hands, strong work ethic, and ability to generate yards after the catch make him an attractive option for teams seeking a complementary receiving tight end. However, his limitations in size, speed, and blocking ability may push him down to the early rounds of Day 3 in the 2024 NFL Draft.