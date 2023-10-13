Player Spotlight: Florida State Running Back Trey Benson
College: Florida State
Age: 21
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 6'1" / 223 pounds
40-yard dash time: 4.4 seconds
Positives:
Size, Speed, and Power: Benson is a rare combination of size, speed, and power. He is able to run over defenders and break tackles. He is also able to accelerate quickly and reach top speed in a short amount of time.
Vision: Benson has excellent vision and is able to find the holes in the defense. He is also very good at setting up defenders and making them miss in the hole.
Pass catching: Benson is a good pass-catching running back. He has soft hands and is able to catch the ball out of the backfield. He is also able to run routes and create separation from defenders.
Negatives:
Elusiveness: Benson is not overly elusive. He is more of a north and south runner. He does not have the same kind of lateral quickness and change of direction ability as some other running backs.
Patience: At times, Benson can lack patience for holes to open. He has a bit of an issue running into the backs of his lineman
2024 NFL Draft Outlook:
Benson is a talented running back with a lot of potential. He has the size, speed, and power to be a successful running back in the NFL. He is also a good pass-catching running back. However, he is not the most elusive running back.
Benson is likely to be a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, if he can improve his elusiveness, he could move up draft boards.
Draft Projection: Second-round pick
Benson would be a good fit for a team that is looking for a physical running back who can run over defenders. He could also be a good fit for a team that is looking for a running back who can catch the ball out of the backfield.
NFL Comparison: Michael Turner
Michael Turner was a running back for the San Diego Chargers and Atlanta Falcons from 2004 to 2012. He was known for his rare combination of size, speed, and power. Turner was a physical runner who was able to run over defenders and break arm tackles. He was also able to accelerate quickly and reach top speed in a short amount of time.
Trey Benson has a similar game to Michael Turner. Both players are big, strong, and fast running backs who are able to run over defenders and break tackles. They are also both good pass-catching running backs.
However, there are a few key differences between the two players. Benson is a bit taller and lighter than Turner. He is also more elusive than Turner. Turner was more of a straight-ahead runner, while Benson is able to make some moves in space.