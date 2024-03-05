Player Spotlight: Florida State WR Johnny Wilson
Position: Wide Receiver
Age (Draft Day): 23
Height/Weight: 6'6", 230 lbs
40-Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds
Background
From Calabasas, California, Johnny Wilson stands tall at 6-foot-6 and weighs in at a sturdy 230 pounds. Wilson garnered 4-star recruit recognition from both ESPN and 247 Sports. Initially committed to the University of Oregon, he ultimately landed at Arizona State for his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Wilson's collegiate career took a significant leap forward in 2022 with his transfer to Florida State. Establishing himself as a key receiving threat, he hauled in 43 catches for an impressive 897 yards, averaging over 20 yards per reception. Wilson's impactful junior season was rewarded with several accolades. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, received recognition on Phil Steele's Third-Team All-ACC, and capped off the year by being named FSU's Offensive Newcomer of the Year. This recognition, coupled with his exceptional size (longest wingspan ever recorded for a WR at the combine) and surprising speed (4.5-second range in the 40-yard dash) during high school, has undoubtedly solidified his position as a highly sought-after prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Strengths
Freakish Size and Length: Wilson has a towering 6'6" frame with the longest wingspan (84.5 inches) ever recorded for a wide receiver at the NFL Combine. This exceptional size gives him a significant advantage in jump-ball situations and allows him to create a massive catch radius.
Unexpected Speed: Despite his size, Wilson possesses surprising speed for his frame, clocking a respectable 4.53 40-yard dash at the combine. This combination of size and speed makes him a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs.
Elite Catching Radius: His impressive wingspan translates into an exceptional catching radius, allowing him to high-point passes and make contested catches in traffic.
Weaknesses
Struggles to Separate: While his size presents challenges for defenders, Wilson sometimes struggles to create separation using his route running, making him reliant on contested catches and perfect throws.
Limited Route Tree: Playing in a run-heavy offense at Florida State, Wilson ran a limited route tree in college. He will need to expand his route repertoire to succeed at the NFL level.
Not Dynamic After the Catch: While he can be effective on short underneath routes, Wilson is not a burner and doesn't possess the elusiveness or explosiveness to consistently gain significant yards after the catch.
NFL Player Comparison: Marques Colston
Wilson is very similar to Marques Colston, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints, Wilson possesses exceptional size, a large catch radius, and strong hands. Both players relied on their physical tools and contested catches to be successful, and they may not be the most dynamic route runners or YAC threats.
NFL Draft Outlook: 3rd-4th Round
Johnny Wilson is an intriguing prospect with a unique blend of size, speed, and catching ability. However, his limited route running, reliance on contested catches, and lack of explosiveness after the catch raise questions about his overall skillset. He is likely to be drafted in the 3rd-4th round by a team looking for a big-bodied target who can win jump balls and be a reliable red-zone threat, but his long-term success will depend on his ability to refine his route running and become a more well-rounded receiver.