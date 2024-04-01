Player Spotlight: Georgia Offensive Tackle Amarius Mims
Position: Offensive Tackle
Age (Draft Day): 21
Height/Weight: 6'7 3/4" , 340 lbs.
Arm Length: 36 1/8 inches
Background
Amarius Mims will likely be joining the long list of Georgia offensive tackles that have been drafted in the first round come this April. Mims was a 5-star prospect out of Bleckley County in Cochran, Georgia and was the 15th-ranked player in the 247sports 2021 recruiting class. He spent the first two years of his Bulldog career as a backup, riding the coattails of what would be future NFL draft picks before finally getting his first start in the 2022 Peach Bowl. Due to an ankle injury in week 3 of this season against South Carolina, he was limited to only 7 games, but still did not allow a single sack and only 1 pressure, per PFF.
Strengths
Elite Size and Athleticism Combination: Mims is a true freak of nature. The man is 6'7 3/4", 344 pounds and darn near looks like an edge rusher. Though my archive of drafted players may not be as deep as others, I reckon that he carries that 344 pounds of weight better than any other prospect before him. Additionally, his 36 1/8 inch arms and 11 1/4 inch hands each beat the 95th percentile at the position per mockdraftable.com. Simply put, he's really big and really dense. He also moves incredibly well for such a large individual. His hip flexibility and quickness is remarkable, and his 1.77 10-yard split at the combine had him at the 83rd percentile for tackles; not bad for a mountain of a man.
Smooth Pass Protector: The 21-year-old bulldog looks far more experienced in pass protection than you'd expect for a player with only 8 collegiate starts. His footwork is light and balanced in his sets, and his large strides enable him to easily cover ground. His hands operate with stellar timing and accuracy, playing independently of each other to land devastating blows on pass rushers. With his reach and hand size, keeping players under wraps is light work once he's got them. He handles bull rushes as well as you'd expect for a player his size, hardly having to fire his feet to re-anchor post-initial contact.
Heavy-Handed Run Blocker: Amarius puts his strength to use in the run game with potency. His hands serve as knockout blows to lighter defenders at the point of attack, and even more so on double teams. His hips are snappy enough to clear running lanes in his wake, and his size just serves as an immense obstacle for defensive players to work around. His speed also allows him to work quickly to the second level on combo blocks. Even with his size advantage, he still leans on his fundamentals, keeping his pads low and his base wide to drive through and finish defenders.
Weaknesses
Limited Experience: As I mentioned previously, Mims has only started 8 games in his Georgia tenure. His 801 career snaps will be by far the lowest total of anyone selected in the first round this year. Though it doesn't influence my evaluation super heavily, I have no doubt that NFL teams wish they had more proof of concept with his dominant play.
Scary Injury History: Similarly, Mims' time missed this past year is a bit of a concern for his NFL projection. He suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Gamecocks in September, and after having surgery, returned in the conference championship game against Alabama in December, only to re-injure the same ankle. He also suffered a minor hamstring strain at the NFL Combine in March, which held him out from his Georgia Pro Day. Lower-body injuries on a man with his size frankly scare the crap out of me, especially when we haven't seen him play a full season since high school.
NFL Comparison: Mekhi Becton
Mekhi Becton was selected 11th overall by the New York Jets in 2020. After a really promising rookie season, the Louisville Alum has struggled to stay on the field, missing nearly all of the 2021 and 2022 seasons with injuries. Entering the draft, Becton was measured at 6'7", 364 pounds, with 35 5/8 inch arms, per ras.football. A size/speed phenomenon, Becton, like Mims, was a rare athlete at the position with questionable durability given his stature. The flashes of dominance for Becton have been there, but are merely footnotes in his career due to the health concerns.
Draft Projection
Amarius Mims is an incredible player on the field. His frame and athleticism are rare, and should keep him cemented in the first round come April. Despite his experience level, Mims is far from raw as a player. His dominance in pass protection should translate well to the next level. If he is able to stay healthy, I truly believe that he will be looked back at as one of the best players to come out of this class. That, however, is somewhat big of an 'if.' Nonetheless, that possibility has him as a surefire day-one talent.