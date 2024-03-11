Player Spotlight: Kanas State Tight End Ben Sinnott
Position: Tight End
Age (Draft Day): 22
Height/Weight: 6'4", 250 lbs
40-Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds
Strengths
Blocking: Sinnott excels at blocking, sealing the edge, and creating running lanes for his backfield. His ability to control the line of scrimmage will be a major selling point for NFL teams.
Red Zone Threat: Sinnott has soft, reliable hands and a knack for finding the end zone. He demonstrates the ability to consistently haul in passes, including low throws, and his size makes him a nightmare for defenders in red zone situations.
Violent After the Catch: Don't be fooled by his size, Sinnott is surprisingly quick with the ball in his hands. He can escape defenders with good cuts and displays a physical running style, lowering his shoulder to gain extra yards.
Developing Route Runner: While not yet a polished route runner, Sinnott shows promise in this area. He runs crisp routes and displays an understanding of setting up defenders to create separation.
Weaknesses
Concentration Drops: At times, Sinnott struggles with drops, particularly when coming back toward the quarterback. This inconsistency needs to be addressed at the NFL level.
Vulnerable to Press Coverage: Sinnott can get caught up in hand-fighting against press coverage at the line of scrimmage. Refining his technique to overcome this will be crucial for his success.
Limited Field-Stretching Ability: While Sinnott can be a threat downfield, his top-end speed limits his ability to consistently stretch the field. He excels in short to intermediate routes and red zone situations but may be less effective as a deep threat at the next level.
NFL Player Comparison: Tyler Eifert
Sinnott is very similar to former Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, Sinnott is a well-rounded player with a focus on physicality and red-zone dominance. Both players excel at making contested catches in traffic. While Eifert possessed a bit more explosiveness, Sinnott brings a consistent work ethic and growing awareness of the passing game.
NFL Draft Outlook: 3rd-4th Round
Ben Sinnott is a versatile tight end with the potential to contribute immediately on special teams and as a rotational blocker. His impressive size, strong hands, and developing route-running skills make him an intriguing option for teams seeking a well-rounded tight end. While his top-end speed limits his role as a deep threat, and most likely his ceiling, his overall skillset suggests he can be a valuable asset in the NFL. Look for Sinnott to be drafted in the 3rd-4th round by a team looking for a reliable, do-it-all tight end prospect.