Player Spotlight: LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
College: LSU
Age (Draft Day): 22
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 210 pounds
40-yard dash time: 4.40 seconds
Background
Jayden Daniels embarked on his collegiate career at Arizona State University in 2019. After a successful freshman year that included a victory over ranked opponent Oregon, Daniels continued to lead the Sun Devils throughout his time there. In 2022, Daniels made the decision to transfer to Louisiana State University to play for the Tigers.
During his time at Arizona State and LSU, Daniels demonstrated his dual-threat capabilities as both a passer and a runner. He holds the distinction of being the first player in FBS history to record at least 350 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a single game, a feat he achieved in a 2023 matchup against the Florida Gators. Daniels' impressive performance at LSU further solidified his reputation as a dynamic and versatile quarterback.
Strengths
Elite runner: Daniels is one of the best running quarterbacks in college football. He has rushed for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career, and he is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Daniels' elusiveness and ability to make defenders miss in the open field make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. He is also a threat to take it to the house on designed runs, and he has a knack for finding the end zone with his legs.
Deep thrower: Daniels has a strong arm and good accuracy, and he is able to make throws all over the field. He is particularly dangerous on deep passes, and he has a knack for making big plays in important moments. Daniels' ability to stretch the field and keep defenses honest with his deep passing ability is a valuable asset, and he has the confidence and arm strength to make throws from different platforms and angles.
Pocket presence: Daniels is a poised quarterback who is able to stay calm under pressure. He has a good feel for the rush and is able to escape pressure and make plays on the move. Daniels' ability to extend plays and make something out of nothing is a testament to his poise and athleticism, and he is a threat to make defenders pay for their mistakes.
Weaknesses
Processing speed: Daniels needs to speed up his processing at the next level. He can sometimes be hesitant to make throws, and he can be late to recognize his progressions. Daniels' processing speed can be a limiting factor at times, and he needs to be able to make quicker decisions and anticipate the defense better in order to reach his full potential.
Durability: Daniels has taken a lot of hits in his career, and he needs to be more aware of his surroundings and take fewer hits in the NFL. Daniels' durability is a concern, and he needs to be more careful in protecting himself from injury. He needs to be more aware of defenders and avoid unnecessary risks, and he needs to improve his ability to slide and take hits out of bounds.
NFL Comparison: Randal Cunningham
Jayden Daniels is a similar player to Randal Cunningham. Both quarterbacks are dual-threats who are able to make plays with their arms and their legs. They are also both athletic and have the ability to make big plays in important moments. Both Daniels and Cunningham are capable of taking over games and leading their teams to victory, and they are both exciting players to watch.
Draft Projection: Top 40 Pick
Jayden Daniels is a projected top-40 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has the potential to be a star in the NFL, and he is a player that NFL teams should be excited about. Daniels' combination of athleticism, arm talent, and playmaking ability make him a valuable prospect, and he has the potential to be a franchise quarterback at the next level.