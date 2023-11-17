Player Spotlight: LSU Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
College: LSU
Age (Draft Day): 22
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 210 pounds
40-yard dash time: 4.40 seconds
Background
Thomas Jr. attended Walker High School in Walker, Louisiana. He played both football and basketball during his high school years. As a senior in 2020, he had 30 receptions for 507 yards with seven touchdowns. In his junior year, he recorded 75 receptions for 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns. Thomas Jr. earned a spot in the 2021 All-American Bowl for his exceptional performance. He later committed to Louisiana State University (LSU) to play college football.
Strengths:
Size-to-Speed Ratio: Brian Thomas Jr. possesses a remarkable combination of height and speed, standing at 6'4" with a 4.4-second 40-yard dash time. This unique attribute makes him a challenging matchup for defenders, blending physical stature with exceptional speed. Not many receivers in the NFL possess this rare combination that NFL general managers look for.
Yards After Catch: Thomas Jr. exhibits a proficiency for transforming routine receptions into impactful plays. His ability to break tackles, gain yards after contact, and execute agile moves showcases a dynamic skill set, contributing significantly to his playmaking ability.
Physical Presence: With a robust 210-pound frame for being 6'4'', Thomas Jr. brings a physical dimension to his game. This strength allows him to absorb hits, excel in contested catches, and establish himself as a reliable target in both red-zone and open-field scenarios.
Athleticism: Beyond his impressive speed, Thomas Jr. demonstrates athleticism through his notable leaping ability and his unique quickness. This multi-faceted athleticism enhances his capability to separate from defenders and create space on the field reguarly.
Versatility: Despite not being an elite route runner, Thomas Jr. showcases versatility by executing a diverse range of routes, including deep plays and intermediate patterns, adding a layer of unpredictability to his game.
Weaknesses:
Route Running Precision: Thomas Jr.'s challenge lies in the precision of his route running, particularly in navigating breaks during plays. While his innate athleticism is evident, refining these aspects would elevate the overall effectiveness of his route execution.
Catching Consistency: Occasional difficulties with drops represent an area for improvement in Thomas Jr.'s game. Strengthening focus and concentration, particularly in high-pressure situations, is essential for reducing unforced errors and maximizing offensive contributions.
Performance Against Elite Competition: While he has excelled against college-level competition, questions remain regarding Thomas Jr.'s performance against elite NFL defenses. The scrutiny of his abilities against top-tier opponents will be a focal point in the pre-draft evaluation process.
Draft Projection: Top 40 Pick
Brian Thomas Jr. is currently anticipated to be selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His distinctive combination of size, speed, and playmaking ability positions him as a versatile wide receiver. Attention to route running precision and catching consistency will be pivotal for maximizing his impact at the professional level.
NFL Comparison: Martavius Bryant
Brian Thomas Jr. draws an easy comparison to NFL wide receiver Martavius Bryant. Both of them share a rare mix of size and speed, making them huge threats vertically down the field. While Thomas Jr. is refining his route running and consistency, his overall skill set aligns with the dynamic impact observed in Bryant's performance.