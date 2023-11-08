Player Spotlight: Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Don’t love player comps because most times they’re forced but here’s👇why @WKUFootball stud WR Malachi Corley (5105v, 211v) is at least Deebo Samuel-ish.



This is definition of “contact balance”.



Fantasy owners, remember @CorleyMalachi 📝.



🧵1/3#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ https://t.co/XRx5jBP5xQ pic.twitter.com/GKFam9wJnr