Player Spotlight: Michigan LB Junior Colson
Position: Linebacker
Age (Draft Day): 21
Height/Weight: 6'3", 247 lbs
40 Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds
Background
Born in Haiti, Junior Colson's journey to football stardom is remarkable. Adopted by a Tennessee family at nine, he quickly fell in love with the game and excelled on the field. In college, he chose Michigan and made an immediate impact, emerging as a key cog in the Wolverines' dominant defense. His leadership and playmaking abilities earned him the prestigious Lott IMPACT Trophy, solidifying his status as one of the nation's best linebackers.
Strengths
Range: With a 6'3" frame and 4.58 40-yard dash, Colson can cover sideline-to-sideline with ease. He excels in pursuit, closing down running lanes and chasing down ball carriers across the field.
Tackling Machine: Known for his ability to sift through traffic and find the ball carrier, Colson boasts an impressive tackle success rate. He excels at shedding blocks and making tackles in open space.
Above-Average Athlete: Despite his size, Colson possesses surprising agility and explosiveness. He can change direction quickly and showcases impressive leaping ability, making him a versatile weapon in any defensive scheme.
Football IQ: A natural leader on the field, Colson displays a high football IQ. He quickly diagnoses plays, adjusts his approach, and anticipates offensive strategies.
Weaknesses
Overaggression: Colson's aggressive nature can sometimes lead him to take poor angles or over-pursue plays. Refining his discipline and learning to play within the flow of the defense will be crucial at the next level.
Physicality: While not lacking in effort, Colson's physicality doesn't always match his size. He can struggle to shed bigger blockers and win leverage battles against NFL offensive linemen.
Experience: Though a proven leader at Michigan, Colson's experience against elite competition outside the Big Ten is limited. Adapting to the faster pace and higher level of competition in the NFL will require further development.
NFL Comparison: Curtis Lofton
Draft Projection: 2nd-3rd Round
Junior Colson possesses the talent and athleticism to excel in the middle of an NFL defense. His leadership, instincts, and playmaking ability are valuable assets. However, addressing his aggressiveness, refining his technique, and gaining experience against top competition will be key to maximizing his potential. If he can showcase his strengths while mitigating his weaknesses, Colson could become a valuable linebacker for years to come in the NFL.