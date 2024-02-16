Player Spotlight: Michigan Wide Receiver Roman Wilson
Position: Wide Receiver
Age (Draft Day): 22
Height/Weight: 5'10", 187 lbs
40 Yard Dash: 4.37 seconds
Background
Roman Wilson entered Michigan as a 4-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, and quickly carved out a role in their high-powered offense. Primarily operating out of the slot, Wilson developed into a reliable and versatile playmaker, earning All-Big Ten honors in his senior season. Now, he sets his sights on the NFL, hoping to prove he can translate his collegiate success to the professional level.
Strengths
Complete Receiver: Wilson excels at all aspects of the wide receiver position. He runs crisp routes, creating separation with quick change of direction and savvy route-running techniques.
Slot Specialist: Wilson thrives in the slot, utilizing his agility and short-area quickness to create space and find soft spots in the defense.
Reliable Hands: Despite some focus drops, Wilson possesses excellent hand-eye coordination and makes tough catches in traffic look routine. His long arms allow him to snag the ball away from his body with impressive consistency.
Ball Tracking: Wilson excels at tracking the deep ball, adjusting to throws in mid-air and demonstrating excellent concentration.
Weaknesses
Second Gear: While his 4.37 40-yard dash is very impressive, Wilson doesn't always display a second gear and may struggle to consistently outrun NFL cornerbacks.
Focus Drops: Although he generally boasts reliable hands, occasional lapses in concentration have led to drops at crucial moments.
Blocking: Wilson's smaller frame puts him at a disadvantage when asked to contribute consistently in the blocking game.
NFL Comparison: Emmanuel Sanders
Wilson's is striking similarities to Emmanuel Sanders, a veteran slot receiver known for his route running, reliable hands, and ability to thrive in space. Like Sanders, Wilson may not possess elite size or top-end speed like a Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, but his route-running finesse and knack for making contested catches should translate well to the NFL.
NFL Draft Outlook: Round 2-3
Roman Wilson faces questions about his size and focus drops, but his well-rounded skillset and polished route running make him an intriguing prospect. He projects as a reliable slot receiver who can contribute early in his career, likely landing somewhere in the 2nd to 3rd round of the draft. Continued focus on eliminating drops and further developing his blocking abilities could see him climb draft boards as the process unfolds.