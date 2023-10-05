Player Spotlight: Notre Dame Running back Audric Estime
College: Notre Dame
Age: 21
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5'11" / 227 pounds
40-yard dash time: 4.55 seconds
Positives:
Size: Estime is 5'11 and nearly 230lbs. Even by NFL standards, he is a huge running back, The average starting running back in the NFL currently is around only about 210lbs. This rare size will allow him to be a true workhorse running back for whoever drafts him.
Running Strength: Estime is a very strong running back who can run between the tackles and consistently breaks through arm tackles. He is almost impossible to bring down with one defender. He routinely pushes forward for extra yards and he always falls forward.
Vision: Estime has excellent vision and patience. He is able to find the holes in the defense and make the most of his blocks. He is also very good at setting up defenders and making them miss in the hole.
Negatives:
Speed: Estime does not have elite speed, which could limit his big-play ability at the NFL level. His career long run is only 36 yards. This leads me to believe that he will never be a legitimate home run threat at the next level. He struggles to capture the edge at times, which is why he rarely bounces runs outside when they are available.
Receiving: Estime isn't the greatest receiving threat out of the backfield. Besides the occasional screen pass and outlet pass, he doesn't offer much in the passing game.
2024 NFL Draft Outlook:
Estime is a talented running back with a lot of potential, but his lack of elite speed could hurt his draft stock. He is likely to be a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Despite his lack of versatility, Estime is a very good inside runner. He has a powerful running style and is able to break through arm tackles. He is also very good at following his blocks and finding the holes in the defense.
Estime could be a good fit for a team that is looking for a power running back to complement a more versatile back. He could also be a good fit for a team that is looking for a running back to play in a short-yardage and goal-line situations.
Draft Projection: Second-round pick
Estime is a talented running back with a lot of potential, but his lack of elite speed could hurt his draft stock. He has been fantastic so far in the 2023 season and his stock should only continue to rise. He is likely to be a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.