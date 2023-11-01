Player Spotlight: Ohio State EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau
College: Ohio State
Age: 21
Position: EDGE
Height/Weight: 6'5" / 265 pounds
40 yard dash time: 4.65 (projected)
Positives:
Hand usage: Tuimoloau has elite hand usage. He is able to swat away passes and disengage from blockers with ease. His hands are in perfect sync with the rest of his body and he consistently wins by disengaging at the right time.
Power: Tuimoloau is a very powerful player. He is able to bullrush blockers and get into the backfield with his relentless motor. He possesses the power to regularly drive linemen directly back and collapse the pocket. He is also a good tackler and can finish plays with authority.
Leverage: Tuimoloau knows how to use his leverage to his advantage. He is able to get under blockers and get to the quarterback with his low center of gravity. He has the rare ability to get low and knock Tackles off balance.
Negatives:
Athleticism: Tuimoloau is a good athlete for his size, but he is not a fantastic athlete either. He isn't the type of EDGE defender who will consistently win with bend at the top of his rush. He doesn't possess elite change of direction skills to allow him to finish some plays.
First step: Tuimoloau's first step off the line of scrimmage is not great. He could work to improve his explosiveness and get off the ball faster.
Draft Projection: First Round
Tuimoloau is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Tuimoloau is a very talented EDGE rusher with the potential to be a star in the NFL. He has the physical tools, skills, and power to be a productive player. However, he needs to improve his athleticism, first step, and consistency. Tuimoloau would be a good fit for a team that is looking for a powerful EDGE rusher who can get into the backfield and pressure the quarterback. He would also be a good fit for a team that is looking for a good tackler.
NFL Player Comparison: Jared Allen
Jared Allen was one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL during his career. He was known for his elite hand usage, power, and leverage. J.T. Tuimoloau is a young EDGE rusher who is still developing, but he has shown flashes of all of those same qualities.
Like Allen, Tuimoloau has long arms and uses them to his advantage. He also has a devastating club move and can get blockers off balance. Tuimoloau is also a very powerful player. He is able to bullrush blockers and get into the backfield with his relentless motor.
While Tuimoloau is still developing, he has the potential to be a star EDGE rusher in the NFL. He has the same physical tools and skills that made Jared Allen one of the best pass rushers in the league for a long time.