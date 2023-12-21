Player Spotlight: Oregon Wide Receiver Troy Franklin
College: Oregon
Position: Wide Receiver
Age (Draft Day): 21
Height/Weight: 6'3", 185 lbs
40 Yard Dash: 4.35 seconds
Background
As a four-star recruit from California's Menlo-Atherton High School, Troy Franklin wasted no time when he joined the Ducks. As a true freshman in 2021, he appeared in all 14 games and amassed 18 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns. This impressive debut set the stage for his 2022 breakout, where he established himself as Oregon's number-one receiver.
Strengths
Elite Speed: Franklin has great speed, supposedly running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash time, allowing him to blow past defenders and create separation downfield. This speed makes him a top-tier vertical threat who can stretch defenses and open up passing lanes for others.
Size-Speed Combo: At 6'3", Franklin's tall frame complements his speed perfectly. He can overpower smaller defenders on deep throws and shield off corners with ease. This unique combination of size and speed will be highly coveted by NFL teams.
Smoothness and Fluidity: Franklin is very smooth and fluid. He glides across the field, changes direction effortlessly, and executes crisp cuts with minimal wasted energy.
Weaknesses
Light Frame: Franklin is very skinny at only 185 lbs. This would be light for a 5'10'' receiver, let alone a 6'3'' receiver. This, potentially, could make him vulnerable to physical cornerbacks and could limit his effectiveness in contested catch situations. Adding muscle will most likely be necessary for him to succeed at the next level.
Average Blocking: Franklin's blocking skills are serviceable but not outstanding. He could improve his physicality to become a more well-rounded receiver who can contribute in all aspects of the game.
NFL Comparison: Robbie Chosen(Formerly Robbie Anderson)
Like Chosen, Franklin is a rail-thin burner with a long stride and exceptional deep-ball tracking abilities. Both players excel at stretching the field and creating explosive plays with their speed. However, Chosen never really became a well-rounded wide receiver and was a one-trick pony in the NFL. Unless Franklin adds some more body armor on him, he might be relegated to only a field-stretcher role.
Draft Projection: Top 75 Pick
Franklin's elite speed and size-speed combo will make him go high in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is likely to be a second-round pick if he can address his concerns about his frame and add more polish to his route running and blocking. However, even if he falls to the third round, his game-breaking speed will still make him a valuable asset to any team.