Player Spotlight: TCU Tight End Jared Wiley
College: TCU
Draft Day Age: 23
Position: Tight End
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 249 lbs
40-yard dash: 4.62
Background
Jared Wiley from Texas Christian University, has caught the attention of NFL scouts and fans alike. Standing at an imposing 6’6" and weighing in at 249 pounds, Wiley combines size, athleticism, and versatility. Transferred from Truman State: Wiley began his collegiate career as a walk-on at Truman State, a Division II school. His determination and work ethic caught the eye of coaches, but he hungered for more.
Seeking a bigger stage, Wiley transferred to TCU. Despite initially having no guarantees beyond a walk-on spot, he quickly proved his worth. His performances on the practice field earned him a scholarship, and he seized the opportunity.
Versatility on Display: Wiley’s versatility became evident during his time at TCU. He lined up all over the field—slot receiver, H-back, wideout, and in-line tight end. His adaptability and willingness to take on different roles impressed his coaches and teammates.
Strengths
Big Frame and Catching Radius: Wiley’s towering presence creates matchup nightmares for defenders. His long arms and massive catching radius allow him to pluck passes out of thin air, even in tight coverage.
Athleticism and Burst: For a man of his size, Wiley moves with surprising agility. His burst off the line of scrimmage and ability to separate from defenders make him a threat downfield.
Versatility: Whether splitting out wide or blocking in-line, Wiley adapts seamlessly. His understanding of various offensive schemes adds value to any team.
Ability to Pull Away: Once Wiley gets a step on a defender, he can pull away with deceptive speed. His long strides eat up yardage, turning short gains into explosive plays.
Weaknesses
Stiff Hips: Wiley’s agility is impressive, but he can be a tad stiff in the hips. Fluid route-running remains an area for improvement.
Run Blocking: While a willing run blocker, Wiley isn’t known for his run-blocking strength. He’ll need to get stronger to be a capable blocker at the next level.
Routes: His acceleration in and out of breaks could be crisper. He struggles to sink his hips in and out of his breaks. He lacks the fluidity that the elite route runners at his position possess.
NFL Player Comparison: Luke Wilson
Wiley draws comparisons to Luke Willson, the former Seattle Seahawks tight end. Like Willson, Wiley possesses the size and athleticism to stretch the field, although he’ll need to work on his blocking skills to fully emulate his counterpart.
NFL Draft Outlook
As the draft approaches, Wiley’s stock is rising. Projected as a Day 2 pick, he’s likely to hear his name called early. Teams seeking a versatile tight end with upside will have their eyes on Jared Wiley. Keep an eye out for this TCU standout—he’s ready to make an impact at the next level.