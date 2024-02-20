Player Spotlight: Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright
Position: Running Back
Age (Draft Day): 21
Height/Weight: 5'11", 210 lbs
40 Yard Dash (Projected): 4.31 seconds
Background
Jaylen Wright has taken the SEC by storm the past two seasons, establishing himself as one of the top running back prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. A former consensus three-star recruit, Wright quickly carved out a role in Tennessee's high-powered offense, showcasing a unique blend of speed, power, and pass-catching ability.
Strengths
Blazing Speed: Wright boasts track-tested speed, projected to run a blistering 4.31 40-yard dash. This explosiveness translates to gameday, making him a constant threat to take it the distance any time he touches the ball.
Explosive First Step: His quick acceleration allows him to burst through the hole and create separation instantly, often leaving defenders grasping at air.
Ideal Size/Speed Combo: Despite his speed, Wright is not a fragile runner. His 210-pound frame provides him with power and balance, making him difficult to tackle in the open field.
Reliable Pass Catcher: Wright is more than just a one-dimensional rusher. He possesses soft hands and runs crisp routes, making him a valuable asset in the passing game.
Weaknesses
Vision: While Wright makes quick decisions, there have been instances where his vision seems clouded, leading to missed cuts or poor reads.
Yards After Contact: He doesn't consistently break tackles and churn out extra yards after contact, sometimes settling for minimal gains after initial contact.
NFL Comparison: Raheem Mostert
Wright's playstyle is very similar to Raheem Mostert, the electrifying running back for the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins. Both possess elite speed, a compact and powerful build, and the ability to contribute in the passing game. Both are extremely valuable assets in the modern game today, which relies on home run ability any time the runner touches the ball.
NFL Draft Outlook: Rounds 2-3
Wright's impressive skillset and production make him a coveted prospect. However, concerns about his vision and ability to break tackles might cause him to fall slightly in the draft. If he can showcase improved vision and consistency in generating yards after contact, Wright could solidify himself as a high-impact second-round pick. With continued development and refinement, Wright has the potential to become a dangerous weapon in any backfield.