Player Spotlight: Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper
College: Texas A&M
Position: Linebacker
Age (Draft Day): 23
Height/Weight: 6'3", 230 lbs
40 Yard Dash: 4.5 seconds
Background
From Covington High School, Edgerrin Cooper earned recognition as a 4-star recruit from both ESPN and 247 Sports. This promising talent attracted considerable attention during his recruitment, ultimately leading him to join the Texas A&M Aggies.
Cooper's freshman year (2020) saw limited action, with just one snap recorded as a linebacker. While statistics remained elusive that year, he gained valuable experience within the Aggie program.
Sophomore year (2021) marked a significant leap for Cooper. He participated in 11 games and racked up 39 tackles, 5 assists, and 28 stops. His impact extended beyond tackling, with 1 pass breakup, 1 interception, and a respectable QB rating of 86.3 when targeted. As a pass rusher, he generated 7 total pressures, including 3 QB hurries and 2 sacks, showcasing his developing skills in disrupting the pocket.
In his junior year (2022), Cooper saw an expanded role with 621 snaps across 11 games. His tackle tally rose to 50, along with 13 assists and 29 stops. Cooper continued to impress in coverage, registering 5 pass breakups and another interception, maintaining a QB rating of 67.8 when targeted. His pass rush also flourished, generating 14 total pressures, including 9 QB hurries and 5 QB hits.
His senior year (2023) solidified Cooper's status as a force to be reckoned with. He logged 12 games and 609 snaps, contributing a stout 58 tackles, 17 assists, and a remarkable 56 stops. His most significant leap came in the pass rush, where he unleashed 27 total pressures, translating to 12 QB hurries, 5 QB hits, and a dominant 8 sacks.
Strengths
Closing Speed: Cooper's speed is his best trait. He can fly across the field, closing on plays with a fury that makes offensive linemen shudder. This range allows him to be a menace in run defense and an asset in the screen game.
Blitzing: His explosive instincts and relentless pursuit make him a nightmare for quarterbacks to deal with. He has a knack for finding the seams in the offensive line and getting to the passer in a hurry.
Quarterback Spy: Few linebackers are as adept at shadowing the quarterback as Cooper. He reads screens like a book, sniffing them out before they even develop. His presence forces quarterbacks to keep their eyes locked on him, opening up opportunities for his teammates.
Read and React: Cooper's football IQ is through the roof. He processes plays like a seasoned veteran, anticipating routes and reacting to quarterback adjustments with lightning speed. This allows him to be in the right place at the right time, making game-changing tackles and disrupting offensive rhythm.
Weaknesses
Coverage: While Cooper isn't a liability in coverage, he's not an elite cover linebacker either. Teams might ask him to drop back occasionally, but his primary value lies in his downhill play.
Size: At 6'3" and 230 lbs, Cooper has maxed out his frame. He might struggle against bigger offensive linemen in the NFL, especially when engaged in blocks. He relies more on agility and technique than pure power to shed blockers.
Pass Rush: While Cooper is a good blitzer, he doesn't have the refined pass-rushing moves of a pure edge rusher. His lack of an explosive first step and a limited repertoire of pass-rush moves might limit his sack potential at the next level.
NFL Comparison: Devin White
Like White, Cooper is a high-energy linebacker with a nose for the football and a penchant for big plays. They both excel in blitz packages and have the closing speed to chase down quarterbacks from sideline to sideline. However, both also share some limitations in coverage and rely more on instincts and athleticism than pure power when shedding blockers.
Draft Projection: 2nd Round
Cooper's talent is undeniable, but his limitations in coverage and size might push him slightly down the draft board. However, his elite speed, instincts, and playmaking ability are sure to attract attention from NFL teams in need of a defensive spark. If he lands in the right system, Cooper has the potential to be a Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker for years to come.