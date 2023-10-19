Player Spotlight: Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy
College: Texas
Age: 22
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6'1" / 172 pounds
40-yard dash time: 4.29 seconds
Positives:
Speed: Worthy's speed is truly elite. He has been clocked at 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which would make him one of the fastest players in the NFL. His speed allows him to blow by defenders and create big plays down the field routinely.
Athleticism: Worthy is a very athletic receiver. He has good leaping ability and body control, which allows him to make difficult catches in traffic. He is also a good runner after the catch.
Route running: Worthy is a good route runner. He is able to create separation from defenders and get open downfield. He is also able to run a variety of routes, including deep routes, slants, and curls.
Negatives:
Weight: Worthy is underweight for a wide receiver. He weighs just 172 pounds, which is way below the average weight for NFL wide receivers. His lack of play strength can make it difficult for him to compete with physical cornerbacks.
Hands: Worthy has had his struggles with drops that he needs to improve on if he wants to be a top wide receiver at the next level.
Draft Projection: Second-round pick
Worthy is a talented receiver with a lot of potential. He has the speed and athleticism to be a big-play threat in the NFL. He. However, he is underweight and needs more experience. Worthy is likely to be a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, if he can add some weight and strength to his frame, he could move up draft boards and become a first-round pick next April. Worthy would be a good fit for a team that is looking for a speedster who can stretch the field.
NFL Comparison: Titus Young
Like Worthy, Young was possessed great speed, he was underweight and good after the catch. However, Young's career didn't live up to is potential due to off-field problems.
Worthy has the potential to be a much better player than Young. He is a better route runner and has better hands. However, he needs to add some weight and gain more experience.
If Worthy can stay healthy and avoid off-field problems, he has the potential to be a Pro Bowl receiver in the NFL.