Player Spotlight: Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland

If you want to know why Marshawn Kneeland is a favorite among midwest scouts, throw on the EMU tape. Long arms (33 3/4") and bully hands.



11 tkls, 4.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, FF, (responsible for 2 safeties). https://t.co/Y2SslBBa6Z pic.twitter.com/SXM36D2BOM