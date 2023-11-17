Price Carter's Mock Draft 1.0
4 Quarterbacks go off the board, but not the Heisman favorite?
By Price Carter
1. Chicago Bears (via Panthers)- Caleb Williams, QB, USC
At this point, is it controversial to have Williams as the first pick? Either way, the Bears are in a great position to restart their rookie QB window AND trade Justin Fields and still have another top-10 pick on top of all of that. The future starts now.
2. New York Giants- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Nobody thought the Giants would be in this position a year ago. Now they have the QB of their future on the roster in Maye. Daniel Jones will still be on the books for 2024 but he can allow Brian Daboll to take his time with Drake Maye.
3. New England Patriots- Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Why would the Patriots pass on Marvin Harrison for Bowers? It feels like we ask a question like this about their draft every year. Either way, Bowers is a top 5 player in this draft and allows the Patriots to continue to play offense with heavy personnel. Getting the Patriots back to having a play-making TE just feels right.
4. Arizona Cardinals- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
The Cardinals will gladly sprint to turn in the card for Harrison. Their offense needs an alpha weapon and he's just that. It looks more and more likely that Kyler Murray will be back in Arizona in 2024 and getting him an elite WR is a great way to elevate his play.
5. Chicago Bears- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The Bears would be smart to sure up their offensive line for Caleb Williams who notably likes to extend plays. Fashanu has looked like a starting-caliber left tackle for two years now. Solidifying the left and right sides (Darnell Wright) is a great way to advance a rebuild.
6. Green Bay Packers- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dane
It looks like the end is in sight for David Bakhtiari and the Packers. Alt is a perfect scheme fit for what the Packers want to do in the run game and should be a plug-and-play starter for them going forward.
7. Los Angeles Rams- Chop Robinson, ED, Penn State
The Rams' rebuild is in a state where they just need to draft good players and worry about fit and role later. With the top offensive linemen off the board, they get a twitchy edge rusher to pair with Aaron Donald and Byron Murphy who has had a nice rookie season.
8. Tennessee Titans- Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Similar to the selection of Peter Skoronski last year the Titans need to focus on rebuilding the trenches. While Fuaga will likely stay at right tackle this allows Skoronski to play where he fits best on the interior or at least get a shot at playing tackle. Fuaga has the size to play left too if they want to explore that option.
9. Atlanta Falcons- Laiatu Latu, ED, UCLA
Latu is the most complete edge rusher in the draft but injury concerns might concern some teams. The Falcons have a roster that seems ready to compete. Latu is the type of high-upside player their defense needs.
10. Washington Commanders- Jared Verse, ED, Florida State
After trading away both of their starting edges, Washington has made a real clear need for themselves. Verse hasn't had the sack total he hoped for but the pressures at strong run defense are still there. Given what the Commanders have on the interior, Verse would be set up for success.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
While McCarthy is not as flashy as Penix, Nix or Daniels, the sense from those plugged into the league is that NFL teams will be higher on McCarthy. Tampa Bay's roster isn't as far away as some might think and McCarthy can be the steady QB they need to build around.
12. New York Jets- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Jets have gone all in on Aaron Rodgers by bringing in some of his favorites like Alan Lazard and Randall Cobb. However, Rodgers's absence has highlighted the fact that pass catchers are lacking outside of Garrett Wilson. Plugging in Nabers makes this one of the scariest offenses in the league.
13. Denver Broncos- Jer'Zhan Newton, IDL, Illinois
The Broncos have several needs but ultimately they get the best player available in Newton. With the recent resurgence of the defense Newton will pair nicely with Zach Allen and Baron Browning.
14. Los Angeles Chargers- Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Chargers' defense is a myth at this point, they've got some pieces in their back end like Asante Samuel Jr. but they need talent. When it comes to the round one corners it's really going to come down to preference and scheme. Wiggins is long, fast and makes plays on the ball. All things that the defense needs.
15. Indianapolis Colts- Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB. Alabama
Julius Brents has been encouraging on the outside and McKinstry makes that secondary a strength. The Colts recent drafts have been fixated on traits and Kool-Aid has plenty.
16. Las Vegas Raiders- Graham Barton, IOL, Duke
Barton plays left tackle but will likely kick inside at the next level. Regardless he could play at all five spots in a pinch at the next level. He's an impact starter along the line and a much-needed stabilizing force for the Raiders.
17. Buffalo Bills- Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Stefon Diggs will be 30 in a few weeks, and Gabe Davis will be a free agent in 2024. There might not be a better pairing than Odunze's speed and ball tracking paired with Josh Allen's arm. Diggs, Odunze and Kincaid is the start of the next wave for Buffalo.
18. Cincinnati Bengals- Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Bengals have an identity on offense and they can continue with it with Coleman. Tee Higgens could be on the way out and Tyler Boyd is aging and is limited to a specific role within the offense. Coleman does several similar things that Higgins does for a fraction of the cost.
19. New Orleans Saints- Dallas Turner, ED, Alabama
The list of needs for the Saints is rather lengthy but there is no such thing as too many pass rushers. Turner brings a speed element to their pass rush they've missed over the last few years. Granderson, Breese and Turner are the new look of a Saints rebuilding defense.
20. Arizona Cardinals- Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Coming out of the draft with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Cooper DeJean is exactly what the Cardinals need long-term. DeJean might be one of the best defenders in the class overall. Some questions about where he will fit (corner or safety) might limit his suitors. Make no doubt that if he can find the right role, he will be a game changer.
21. Minnesota Vikings- Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Feels like every year we overthink another high football character safety and then are surpised when they pop their rookie year ( Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch). Nubin is a playmaker who pops every time you put on a Minnesota game. He stays up north to become a blitzing weapon for Brian Flores.
22. Dallas Cowboys- Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
This is what the Cowboys do so well, draft ahead of their needs. Ceedee Lamb has been excellent for them this year but outside of him, they've struggled to find a solid #2. Egbuka is a high-floor WR prospect who would fit nicely into an offense undergoing upcoming personnel changes.
23. Pittsburgh Steelers- Kalen King, CB. Penn State
The Steeler's defense has lots of aging players in the secondary outside of Joey Porter Jr. King had a rough performance against Marvin Harrison Jr. but that shouldn't stop teams from believing in his competitiveness and skill set. King brings more youth and speed to a defense that needs it in the back end.
24. Houston Texans- Bralen Trice, ED, Washington
DeMeco Ryans is going to build a classic 49'ers pass rush platoon in Houston. It started last year with Will Anderson Jr and it continues with Trice. Trice's high motor and strength is a nice compliment to Anderson's speed and bend.
25. Miami Dolphins- Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Terron Armstead is not the long-term answer at tackle for the Dolphins offense. Mims will fit right in with the Dolphins offense as another physical freak who is explosive and quick. His ceiling in this offense could be exciting.
26. Seattle Seahawks- Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
Seahawks feel like a team that can take a gamble on Penix. They've had some huge impact drafts over the last few years and have a roster ready to win. Geno Smith has been an excellent bridge for them but if they can get Penix to fit into what they want to do offensively...look out.
27. Jacksonville Jaguars- AD Mitchell, WR, Texas
Quietly the once-presumed strength of the Jags (WR) has become a weakness. With Zay Jones' off the field issues, Calvin Ridley not living up to expectations and Christian Kirk being limited to slot only, Trevor Lawerence has struggled. Mitchell brings the size and speed combo they hoped for from Ridley.
28. San Francisco 49'ers- Xavier Legette, WR South Carolina
With Brandon Aiyuk needing a new contract and Deebo Samuel's injury history keeping this offense loaded with weapons is a smart idea. Legette could do most of what Deebo does for this offense going forward: speed and power.
29. Baltimore Ravens- JT Tuimoloau, ED, Ohio State
Big, physical and high effort Tuimoloau has Ravens pass rusher written all over him. The Ravens defensive line has really played well this year despite having no true star. Tuimoloau brings in another piece to help deepen their pass rush rotation and raise the ceiling as well.
30. Detroit Lions- Lenard Taylor, IDL, Miami
Taylor is an athletic ball of play. His highlights make him look like a top 10 pick but when he loses it looks awful. He seems to play best when he is highly motivated. Dan Campbell and the Lions culture would be a great landing spot for him. Aidan Hutchinson needs another running make to improve their pass rush.
31. Kansas City Chiefs- Brian Thomas Jr.
Big, strong and fast are all words you would use to describe Brian Thomas Jr, and not the Chiefs' wide receiver corps. Thomas allows Rashee Rice to play in the slot mostly and for Travis Kelce to do what he does against zone. Thomas can live on the outside for Kansas City and help fill a much needed void in that offense.
32. Philadelphia Eagles - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
It's basically required to mock a Georgia defender to the Eagles in each mock draft. Joking aside Lassiter makes lots of sense for an Eagles secondary that is aging. His high football character and tape will be enticing for several teams in this part of the draft.