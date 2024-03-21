Prospect Spotlight: Notre Dame Offensive Tackle Joe Alt
Name: Joe Alt
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Notre Dame
Age (Draft Day): 21
Height/Weight: 6'8", 321 lbs
Background
The NFL is in desperate need of an influx of talent along the offensive line. Joe Alt leads a potentially historic offensive tackle class. The three-year starter for the Irish is one of the tallest NFL prospects of all time. He measured in at 6 feet, 5 and 5/8 inches at the combine, which ranks in the 98th percentile. His athleticism is underpinned by a history as a tight end, including when he first arrived at Notre Dame. He is built like an NBA power forward. Alt is also the son of long-time NFL lineman John Alt, who made 149 starts in his career, all with the Chiefs. The younger Alt is widely expected to be the first tackle selected in 2024, and it is easy to understand why.
Alt was a first-team All-American in 2022 and a unanimous All-American in 2023. He was also a finalist for the Lombardi award, given to the best lineman, offensive or defensive, in the country. His leadership is unquestionable as well, earning team captain status this past season. PFF has him with just one sack allowed over 774 pass blocking snaps over the past two seasons. He just turned 21 in February, so he won't turn 22 until after his rookie season in the NFL.
Strengths
Run blocking: Alt is a mauler in the run game. He can clear defenders out of the play when asked down to block. He takes fantastic angles when opening up holes for running backs and drives through his target to generate a consistent push. His upper body strength is apparent when he displaces defenders. He does an excellent job reaching the second level when given the opportunity.
Play strength: As I already mentioned, Alt's upper body strength is evident. You can tell he made strides to strengthen his base heading into 2023 as well. He anchors well in pass protection and has the strength to re-anchor if he is moved off his original mark.
Consistency: Almost every rep for Alt looks the same and that is a good thing. You will rarely see him out of position or unclear on his assignment. It is one of the main reasons he excels as a run blocker and handles pass-rushing stunts so well.
Length and quickness: Intangible count as well. Alt's transition to the NFL will be a bit smoother because he has 34-inch arms and great quickness. It is one of the reasons that Alt is so tough to beat as a pass blocker. Even when defenders get a jump on him, his length and recovery speed make it incredibly difficult to get past him for a sack or even a pressure.
Weaknesses
Playing upright: For prospects as tall as Alt, it can be difficult to protect your chest and maintain good pad level. Alt is guilty of playing too upright on occasion, which can lead to him losing ground quickly in pass protection. He has enough strength to compensate in most cases, but stronger edge rushers can give him some issues.
Balance: Calling this a weakness is a stretch, but it is something that Alt can struggle with at times. It usually comes up as an issue when Alt fires off the line and does not immediately connect or misses on his initial punch in pass protection. Facing NFL competition, that could be exploited.
NFL Comparison: Mike McGlinchey
It is hard to find an accurate comp for Alt because he is so tall, but another former Irish star is one of the best options. McGlinchey has developed into one of the better right tackles in the league, landing a massive contract from Denver during the 2023 offseason. Alt could end up being an even more valuable player as he will likely find his home at left tackle.
NFL Draft Outlook: Top 10 pick
Alt could come off the board as early as No. 3 to the Patriots. A run on quarterbacks and pass catchers could push him down the board a few spots, but it is hard to imagine him getting much further than No. 7, where the Titans are currently slated to pick. Alt has all the tools to be an All-Pro player and anchor the left side of an NFL offensive line. Whoever lands him will be getting an instant- impact player at a crucial position.
Grade: 91.5