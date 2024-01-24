Ranking the Quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft Class
With every draft, there is always a wishlist and ranking of players entering the draft at each position. The quarterback position gets the biggest spotlight and can make or break a team's rebuilding efforts. This year's quarterback class is poised to be one of the best in recent memory. With the last two Heisman trophy winners among the headliners of the group. But how do they rank? Let's dive into my top-10 list in this year's quarterback class.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner gets my top spot. He's dynamic and has the ability to change the game with the ball in his hands. After transferring from Arizona State, he found another level with production in the SEC. He's got the arm strength to make throws to all areas of the field and has a good ability to throw on the run accurately as well. His 2023 season was like he was playing on arcade mode as he finished with 3,811 yards and 40 passing touchdowns to only four interceptions. He did so completing 71% of his passes on the year. He also added his second consecutive 1,000-yard season as a rusher with 1,250 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Another quarterback in the draft with a great arm that can make all throws to anywhere on the field. He's had more than his share of injuries and battled his way back. He's also done well elevating his team to greater success. This past season, he guided the Huskies to the College Football Playoffs and a showdown with Michigan in the final. He threw for 4,907 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023 while completing 65.5% of his passes. He can also evade pressure and extend plays with his legs. He is coming off back-to-back seasons of 4,000 or more yards.
Yes, I get that he is extremely talented and can do a lot when he's at quarterback. Following up his 4,539-yard 42-touchdown performance of 2022 with 3,647 yards and 30 touchdowns, he has proven to be highly productive. He's got an arm to make any throw and can change his delivery angle to make the off-axis throws look normal. He's another who can extend plays with his elusiveness and ability to escape the pocket. The issue that I keep getting stuck on is all the smoke surrounding him. All the times he's been in the news about not wanting to play for certain teams and wanting ownership shares in a team that drafts him. Even if those sound bits are completely blown out of proportion, there is still smoke there. With his play, the issues I see are when his team is trailing he is by himself too frequently instead of with his teammates and trying to lift them up.
One of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football. Starting his career at the University of Auburn before transferring to Oregon for the final two seasons of his career. He finished his career throwing for 4,450 yards and 45 touchdowns in 2023. Only throwing three interceptions on the year, he completed 77% of his passes and was able to make throws to every area of the field. He also ran for 1,952 yards in his career adding 38 rushing touchdowns in his career. He's got the goods to succeed at teh next level for years. He's got a solid pocket presence and instincts to know when he has to escape and extend plays. Like Williams, he can make throws well at a variety of angles and with needed velocity or touch.
A two-year starter for the Tar Heels had a breakout year in 2022 with 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns. Took a little step back in 2023 but was still very productive with 3,600 yards and 24 touchdowns. He's a dual-threat quarterback who has a great athletic ability to improvise. While he has a great arm, his accuracy is a bit lower than some of the others on this list. The downside is that only two seasons have been productive, the second season was less productive than the first, is that a trend? A larger sample size in the sense of if his drop in production is a one-time blip or the beginning of a trend. I would have liked to see more at the college level.
Highly experienced quarterback who began his career at Wake Forest before his final season with the Irish. He's got a solid arm that can make the throws needed at the next level. He can place the ball where it needs to be for his receivers to make plays. While not a running quarterback, he shows solid instincts to escape the pocket and extend plays when needed. He's got solid accuracy throughout his career and has shown a good ability to push the ball downfield, averaging 8.2 yards per attempt in his career.
Effective passer with arm talent to make throws to all areas of the field and shows good accuracy on his deep throws. He showcased his agility with his evasiveness in the pocket to extend plays. Similar to Maye, he's been the starter for two seasons and while his 2023 season was his best with 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns, there is still room for improvement. He's been very accurate in his time with the Wolverines completing 72% of his passes in 2023 and 67.4% over his career. He's got the tools to succeed at the next level.
He began his career at Michigan, before heading to Tennessee for the final three seasons. One of the strongest arms in the draft, Milton has a quick release on his throws and a good accuracy. He's got a prototypical build for the next level and has shown the instincts to escape the pocket to make plays when he has to. He's also got the ability to make plays with his legs. The downside is there have been issues that have caused Milton to lose his starting role due mainly to injuries. He's got a lot of tools at his disposal and is poised for success at the next level.
A true dual-threat quarterback who can make a variety of throws and can take off as a runner anytime. In the pocket he has a quick release and shows good arm strength while staying light on his feet. He shows solid instincts to make throws or escape the pocket and make plays. His 2023 effort of 3,386 yards marked his third straight season with at least 3,000 yards passing. The concern is while he is throwing the ball downfield, he tends to force the ball. Throwing 11 interceptions in two of the last three seasons is at least a cautionary flag.
He's got a solid arm and does well in the pocket or while throwing on the run. He's a pro-style passer with the athletic ability to escape and create plays when needed. He's got solid accuracy with his throws and is very mobile. He's been a four-year starter between Oklahoma and South Carolina and has shown solid production. While he has been able to push the ball downfield he's shown more of a gunslinger mentality on the field.