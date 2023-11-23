Ranking the Top 10 Draft Prospects in Ohio State vs. Michigan
We rank the top prospects in the game of the year
By Price Carter
Michigan v. Ohio State was the game of the year last year and that was BEFORE a sign-stealing scandal hit the Wolverines. As if these two teams didn't need even more of a reason to hate each other. The fight for the B1G Championship begins at "The Big House."
To celebrate the gluttony of NFL talent on the NFL field in this game we're ranking the top 10 draft prospects. And don't think that counting which team has more on the list means they're more likely to win!
10. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Vision and explosion are both adjectives you'd use to describe Corum's running. He's part of the best runningback tandem in college football. He excels in gap schemes and is a bowling ball in the middle of the field. While insanely productive health has been an issue for him recovering from a meniscus injury last season.
9. Jack Sawyer, ED, Ohio State
Sawyer's transition to the NFL should be smooth as he has several tools at his disposal. His strength, length and hustle make him a high-floor edge rusher that a team can plug and play. There's some room for improvement in setting the edge and he's never had huge statistical production. All that being said, its hard to find many flaws in his game that won't translate at the next level.
8. Zak Zinter, IOL, Michigan
Standing at 6'6" Zinter has a tackle frame but plays along the interior for the Wolverines. He's big and powerful at the point of attack and has a nasty streak too. While he is somewhat athletically limited he's a perfect fit for a gap run scheme which has helped make Michigan into one of the best lines in the country.
7. Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan
The other half of the dynamic RB tandem. Edwards is the change of pace back for the Wolverines but he might be a better fit for teams at the next level. Edwards's power and elusiveness have helped him become a threat in the passing game and log 6.7 yards per carry for his college career. He's not asked to run in-between the tackles much but he's been great on the perimeter.
6. Kris Jenkins, IDL, Michigan
Son of NFL All-Pro Kris Jenkins Sr. and member of Bruce Feldman's "Freaks list" Jenkins has all the potential. He's been a force in the run game that still has potential as a pass rusher. He's led college football in PFF's "run stops" in 2022. He struggles to combo moves as a pass rusher and is mostly a pocket pusher to this point.
5. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio Sate
Henderson might be the most pro-ready back on the field Saturday. He does so many things well: speed, vision, pass catching and pad height. He's a threat to score anytime he has the ball. While he's not a developed pass blocker it's hard to see him not making an impact at the next level.
4. J.T. Tuimoloau, ED, Ohio State
Tuimoloau is a recent riser on draft boards, he was just ranked as Dane Brugler's 13th overall prospect on his top 50. The edge rusher has a variety of ways to win as a pass rusher and has an NFL frame. He's had some struggles against the run and hasn't posted big sack numbers but he's an NFL prototype.
3. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
McCarthy has consistently been in the conversation for the 3rd quarterback drafted in the 2024 draft. There are lots of other names floated out there but the sense is the NFL likes his traits and experience. His strong arm and mobility skills will make him an intriguing prospect for NFL teams.
2. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Egbuka is a prospect that is so fun to watch not because of his ceiling but because of his floor. His athleticism, route running and run after the catch make him a joy to watch in an offense that churns out NFL wide receivers. There's questions as to whether he can live outside of the slot at the NFL level but we've said that before about other top NFL receivers. Every offense can use a player like him.
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Forget being the best prospect in this game, he's the best prospect in college football. Speed, balance, route running, contested catches, YAC.. Maserati Marv has it all, he's the most complete wide receiver prospect we've seen in years. Stopping him will be no easy task for the Wolverines.
Overall
We know that this game is going to be tight. Even the prospects are split right down the middle, five for each team. There are several other names left off the list too: Roman Wilson, Rod Wilson, Denzel Burke, Donovan Jackson... the list seems to go on and on. There's lots to be excited about on the field Saturday but there's even more to excited about for these players come 2024.