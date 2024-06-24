Re-drafting the 2017 NFL draft: Jaguars land Kupp, Jets tab Watson and five running backs selected
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Original selection: John Ross, WR, Washington
Re-draft pick: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
We end up with two top-10 running backs after all. I know. Running backs are not valuable enough to justify the selection. However, this ended up being a special running back draft, producing McCaffrey, Kamara, Joe Mixon, Dalvin Cook, Aaron Jones, Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette, Jamaal Williams, Chris Carson and James Conner. Kamara is one of the most versatile players in the entire league. His vision, balance and receiving ability make him a real asset for any offense. He trails only McCaffrey and Henry in yards from scrimmage since entering the league. In this scenario, Cincinnati lands an elite playmaker in their backfield. The Bengals were in the market for running back help as well, drafting Mixon in the second round of this draft.
Kamara would have been a much better selection than Ross. The speedster failed to break 1,000 career receiving yards in five NFL seasons. He was oft-injured and inconsistent. His game never really developed beyond being a deep threat with elite speed. He has not played in a game since 2021, but signed with the Eagles this offseason, so perhaps he is working on a comeback.
10. Buffalo Bills
Original selection: Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
Re-draft pick: Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
What really happened with this selection will likely haunt Bills fans for years to come. Buffalo traded down with Kansas City, who drafted Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has tormented the Bills, knocking them out of the playoffs three times in the past four years. Instead, Buffalo brought in tons of draft capital and selected White. At the time, it seemed like a pretty good move. White was the runner up for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, landed on the All-Pro team in 2019 and went to back-to-back Pro Bowls. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career, starting with a torn ACL in 2021. It took White a long time to recover, costing him most of the 2022 season. When he returned to full strength in 2023, he was thwarted again, this time by a torn Achilles. He signed with the Rams this offseason.
Buffalo can turn to one of its other draft picks in this spot instead. Dawkins won the starting job during his rookie year and has not looked back. He has become one of the best left tackles in the league, being selected to three straight Pro Bowls. He wound up being selected late in the second round and turned out to be a steal for the Bills.
11. New Orleans Saints
Original selection: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
Re-draft pick: Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Florida Atlantic
New Orleans had one of the best drafts for a single team in NFL history in 2017. They landed Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams, Lattimore and Hendrickson all in the same draft class. Hendrickson took a few years to get going, but has developed into one of the best pass rushers in the league. After just 6.5 sacks in his first three seasons, Hendrickson had a breakout 2020 campaign, totaling 13.5 sacks. Since that 2020 season, he is third in the league in sacks, trailing only his draftmates T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett. New Orleans let him walk in free agency last time due to cap constraints. That would not happen a second time.
Passing on Lattimore is a tough decision though. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year with five interceptions. He reached four Pro Bowls in his five seasons. However, injuries have taken him off course. He has missed 17 games over the past two campaigns. When he is on the field, he is still one of the better cover corners in the league. He will definitely find a spot in this re-draft.
12. Cleveland Browns via Philadelphia Eagles
Original selection: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
Re-draft pick: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
The universe is a strange thing. Cleveland actually traded this pick, which they acquired from Philadelphia in the Carson Wentz trade up the year before, which Houston then used to draft Deshaun Watson. Four years later, the Browns gave up a bounty of picks to acquire Watson from the Texans. They could have just picked him in this slot and saved themselves a lot of trouble, but who knows if Watson would have been anywhere near as successful had he landed in Cleveland from Day 1. I think he might have been.
Instead, the Browns slid back and took Jabrill Peppers. He lasted only two seasons in Cleveland before being traded to the Giants. The Browns' starting tackle duo of Spencer Drango and Shon Coleman did not last long, so an upgrade would have been welcome. Ramczyk landed in New Orleans at the backend of the first round and has been named to three All-Pro teams. He has struggled a bit with injuries in recent seasons, but he has been generally available throughout his career.