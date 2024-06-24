Re-drafting the 2017 NFL draft: Jaguars land Kupp, Jets tab Watson and five running backs selected
13. Arizona Cardinals
Original selection: Haason Reddick, EDGE, Temple
Re-draft pick: Haason Reddick, EDGE, Temple
This is a tricky one. Reddick never really lived up to his potential in Arizona. He had only 7.5 sacks through his first three seasons and the Cardinals deployed him as off-ball linebacker. He slid into a pass-rushing role in 2020 and broke out with 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. However, the Cardinals let him walk in free agency that offseason. He signed a one-year "prove it" deal with Carolina and delivered with 11 more sacks. Philadelphia offered him a big-time payday in the 2022 offseason and he spent the past two seasons dominating for the Eagles. Since 2020, the only players with more sacks are those drafted ahead of him here: Garrett, Watts and Hendrickson.
For the Cardinals, given a do-over, they wouldn't let Reddick walk. It would have been expensive in the long term to keep him, but worth it. Arizona has struggled to generate a pass-rush in recent years. Maybe in this version of things, they would have just started him off as an edge rusher, rather than trying him as a middle linebacker. Hindsight is 20/20.
14. Philadelphia Eagles
Original Selection: Derek Barnett, EDGE, Tennessee
Re-draft pick: Budda Baker, S, Washington
I know Howie Roseman loves to build in the trenches and will stick to his positional values. However, the top two lineman and top four edge rushers are off the board. If Philadelphia wants to go with the best player available, it is Baker. He is one of just three players in this draft class who has reached six Pro Bowls, joining Patrick Mahomes and T.J. Watt. He is a versatile defender and has a nose for the football. He also rarely leaves the field. Baker would have given the Eagles some quality depth at the position and a potential slot corner option.
Passing on Barnett seems easy at first glance. He never really developed into a consistent starter, mostly maintaining a rotational pass-rusher role. 21.5 sacks over six seasons in Philly is decent, but certainly not worthy of being a first-round pick. However, Barnett did play a very important role in Eagles history, recovering a key fumble in Super Bowl 52 that set up a field goal and allowed Philadelphia to run time off the clock in a close game. Without that play, perhaps the Eagles don't claim their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Just some food for thought. Baker is still a much better pick than Barnett.
15. Indianapolis Colts
Original selection: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
Re-draft pick: Matt Milano, LB, Boston College
Hooker has had his moments, but the return on investment was not really there with this selection. Dominant at Ohio State, Hooker struggled with consistency and injuries during his time with Indy. He underwent several surgeries after his final season in college and then tore his ACL in November of his rookie year. He was banged up a couple times in the following years but then tore his Achilles in his final season with the Colts in 2020. Since joining the Cowboys in 2021, he has been healthier and carved out a solid starting role for himself.
So while Hooker did not really work out, the Colts unquestionably needed help on defense. Milano would have been a welcome addition. Indianapolis was leaning on Antonio Morrison and Jon Bostic at inside linebacker in 2017. Morrison was out of the league by 2019 and Bostic was out in Indy after one season. Milano would have brought a lot more stability to the position. A fifth-round pick back in 2017, Milano has developed into one of the top linebackers in the game. He became a full-time starter in his second year and did not look back. He was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2022 and was on track for another big season before a broken leg ended his 2023 campaign.
16. Baltimore Ravens
Original selection: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Re-draft pick: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
When healthy, Humphrey is one of the better corners in the league. He has 3 Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro selection to his name, but injuries have become a problem. He missed five games in 2021 and then seven more this past season. That lack of availability can be troubling with corner depth so hard to come by these days.
It would be hard to pass on him though. Humphrey has forced 26 turnovers (13 interceptions and 13 forced fumbles) in his seven seasons with the Ravens. He is a solid cover corner who has gotten better as a tackler as he has gotten older. If he can stay on the field more, this will be a slam dunk decision.