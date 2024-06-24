Re-drafting the 2017 NFL draft: Jaguars land Kupp, Jets tab Watson and five running backs selected
17. Washington Football Team
Original selection: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
Re-draft pick: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
Another team sticking with its original selection, Allen has done nothing to make the Commanders reconsider his draft slot. Limited to just five games as a rookie, Allen has only missed three games in the six years since. In that time, he has morphed into one of the better interior pass rushers in the league. His 39 career sacks are fifth in this draft class and far and away the most by any interior lineman.
Allen has been a crucial part of Washington's defense next to Da'Ron Payne. There is a chance that his time is running out with the team after Adam Peters selected Jer'Zhan Newton in the second round in the 2024 draft. If Allen does get moved, I would expect him to go for a solid return of capital. He missed out on the Pro Bowl in 2023, but was selected the two years prior.
18. Tennessee Titans
Original selection: Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
Re-draft selection: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
Jackson wound up developing into a solid corner, having a couple strong seasons with the Giants. However, he has struggled mightily with injuries and is not a good enough player to justify missing that much time. The last time he played a complete season was in 2018.
Meanwhile, Lattimore had a run as one of the best corners in the league. He won defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and reached the Pro Bowl. He was snubbed in 2018 despite four forced fumbles and an even better year in coverage. He followed it up with three more Pro Bowl selections in a row. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career. He has missed 17 games over the past two seasons. When he is healthy is still a really good corner, but it is hard to know how often he will be available. The Titans would have definitely preferred five great seasons before a drop off rather than four rocky seasons before Jackson ultimately left in free agency.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Original selection: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
Re-draft pick: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
We are still waiting for O.J. Howard to break out. The former Alabama star looked like he was going to be the next great receiving tight end. However, his athleticism never quite translated to production. He had a decent first three seasons, but never topped 535 yards receiving. Injuries played a role as well. Howard did not play a full season until 2021. After a one-season stint with Houston in 2022, Howard has bounced around practice squads and tryouts. His career is likely done with just 1,882 yards and 17 touchdowns in six seasons.
Tampa takes a different Alabama in this scenario. Jackson hit the ground running with Chicago, reaching All-Pro and Pro Bowl status in his second season. He has definitely fallen off a bit after a strong start. He has missed 13 games over the past three seasons, but he is still a solid starter. At the time the Buccaneers were leaning on Chris Conte and then another player from this draft class in Justin Evans. Evans never really panned out, lasting just two seasons with the Bucs. Jackson would be a huge upgrade.
20. Denver Broncos
Original selection: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
Re-draft pick: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
This was one of the trickier decisions I had to make. Bolles struggled mightily when he entered the league. For three seasons, he was a liability at left tackle. Denver actually declined Bolles' fifth-year option and it looked as though he was headed for free agency. Instead, he has a breakout 2020 campaign, landing on an All-Pro team and a monster contract extension.
Bolles has lived up to that contract as well. He has been an average to above average left tackle in the years since. He missed most of the 2022 season due to injury, but bounced back in a big way in 2023. He is one of the better pass blockers in the league and can hold his own in the run game. Given how hard it is to find quality offensive line play, sticking with Bolles seems like a good move.