Senior Bowl invitee Johnny Wilson from the Florida State Seminoles
The Florida State Seminoles head into their contest with the Georgia Bulldogs, without one of their offensive weapons Johnny Wilson. The 6'7" wide receiver decided to skip the Orange Bowl after the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoffs. Declaring for the NFL Draft, Wilson enters as one of the tallest receivers in this draft. Wilson also accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Wilson started his college career at Arizona State playing two seasons with the Sun Devils before bringing his talent to Tallahassee and the Seminoles. With the Seminoles, Wilson showcased an impressive catch radius as well as a knack for making contest catches look routine. He has a rare combination of size, speed, and athletic ability that has been a valuable tool for Jordan Travis and the Seminoles offense the past two seasons.
He has also shown a great first step and is definitely not afraid when it comes to making cathes in traffic. He has great hands to make and hold onto the ball as well as the awareness to find the soft spots in the coverage. He's shown solid ability to separate from defenders with his long stride and is tough to bring down. While he was underutilized at Arizona State, he hit his stride over the past two seasons with the Seminoles. Averaging 18 yards a catch and 1500 of his 1700 career yards coming during his time in Tallahassee.
He is a vertical threat that can easily stretch the field for an offense. At the same time, he can utilize his size to create mismatches anywhere on the field, from linebackers across the middle to defensive backs trying to keep pace with him vertically. He's been fun to watch the past two seasons with the Seminoles.
Heading to the Senior Bowl, he is going to be tested to showcase his skills against some impressive competition. The accepted invites so far are a "who's who" of big names in college football. After seeing what he can do and is capable of, he is going to be one to watch heading into the draft process. With his height and catch radius a lot of teams will be looking to add him to their receiving room. Prediction - Round 2. He's an athletic and talented receiver with an elite catch radius and size. There is a chance he slips into the first round, however, he's solidly in day two of the draft.