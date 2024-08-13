South Carolina's Nyck Harbor is a must-watch prospect this season
College football insider Bruce Feldman released his 20th annual “Freaks List” on Tuesday, and this year, he put South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor in the top slot again. What makes this even more remarkable is that Harbor is the first back-to-back No. 1 “freak” in the list’s history.
As a true freshman, Harbor caught only 12 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. However, his slow start as a pass catcher shouldn’t have been a surprise as he just changed positions. In high school, he posted impressive numbers as a tight end and dominated on the defensive side of the ball. His 22.5 sacks across his junior and senior seasons led to back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year honors in the District of Columbia.
But it’s not just his football ability that landed him at the top. Harbor is a genetic marvel. He swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the state high school meets, setting state records in both events. Even now, he continues to impress, spending the spring with South Carolina’s track team.
“In 20 years of the Freaks List, Harbor is our first back-to-back No. 1 player,” Feldman wrote. “The 6’5", 242-pound sophomore, who turned 19 in July, cemented his status on this list when he ran a 10.1 100 and 20.20 in the 200 for the Gamecocks’ track team, earning second-team All-America honors. Despite being as big as some defensive linemen, Harbor is ridiculously fast."
Harbor’s potential is incredibly immense. His size and speed make him a mismatch nightmare, and he’s still raw as a receiver. With his unique combination of athleticism, he’s poised to make a significant impact in the 2024 season. He's a must-watch prospect for the 2026 NFL draft.