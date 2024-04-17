The Best Draft Fits For All 32 NFL Teams
With the NFL Draft fast approaching it’s time to look at which prospect best fits each team in the NFL.
By Mike Poland
This year's NFL Draft is just around the corner. As everyone gets ready for the big day here's a list of every team's best fit in this year's draft class and the reason why they fit to each NFL roster.
Arizona Cardinals
WR Marvin Harrison Jr (Ohio State)
We start off with a very obvious fit for Arizona. The team needs offensive weapons and Marvin Harrison Jr is the best choice in this year’s draft. On most boards he’s even the number one overall prospect. He instantly upgrade the Cardinals offense.
Atlanta Falcons
OLB Dallas Turner (Alabama)
Turner is a physical specimen and fits Raheem Morris’ defense at outside linebacker thanks to his versatility. Turner finished second in the SEC in pressure rate (17%) and Morris would love to tap into this potential using him from various alignments and get him stunting or on loops.
Baltimore Ravens
RB Jonathon Brooks (Texas)
The Ravens averaged 156 rushing yards per game last year and the team will want to continue this level of production on the ground. With Gus Edwards on the move and J.K. Dobbins also set to sign elsewhere, upgrading the position is extremely important to the team’s identity. They do have Derrick Henry on the roster but he should be seen as a placeholder for rookie talent coming in since Henry has questions on treadwear and durability. Brooks biggest question is his recovery from a late ACL injury while playing in Texas. But he can play second behind Henry while he gets back up to speed and learn from a player that led the NFL in rush yards and rushing touchdowns in 2019 and 2020.
Buffalo Bills
WR Brian Thomas Jr (LSU)
Stephon Diggs left the team this offseason leaving a huge hole at receiver for Josh Allen. Thomas is an excellent downfield receiver who has elite ball-tracking skills and lightning speed.
Carolina Panthers
RB Trey Benson (Florida State)
Last year, Chuba Hubbard had a chance to shine as the leadback and only managed to score five touchdowns. With Hubbard in the final year of his deal, the team could look for an upgrade. Benson is a violent runner with elite speed and a nose for the endzone, a little like Christian McCaffrey.
Chicago Bears
WR Jalen McMillan (Washington)
The obvious choice would be to say Caleb Williams, but beyond the glaring obvious at the QB position the Bears could do with a dynamic slot receiver. They have a field stretcher in D.J. Moore so slot would be the best way to complement this and Jalen McMillan represents the most consistent slot receiver in this year’s draft. While they can use their two first-round picks to get top-tier prospects, McMillan should be available at pick 75 giving the team a good value pick in the third-round
Cincinnati Bengals
TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
Offensive line? Wide receiver? Either way, Joe Burrow needs some help. Brock Bowers helps in both regards since he can align from a number of positions as a fantastic move-tight end. Bowers’ college production overshadows Kyle Pitts by a long way and his projection in the NFL should see him easily make a Pro Bowl while playing in his rookie contract.
Cleveland Browns
S Tyler Nubin (Minnesota)
Nubin is an absolute slam dunk fit for Jim Schwartz who loves defensive backs with good range. He can blitz from out wide, cover from a range of positions and tackle in the open field with good effectiveness. A very blue-collar defender which ticks another box.
Dallas Cowboys
LB Payton Wilson (NC State)
The Cowboys haven’t had a cerebral linebacker with good play diagnoses and leadership since Sean Lee left. Wilson is an extremely smart linebacker with unbelievable athleticism the Cowboys could really fill a need on a diminished linebacker corps. Wilson comes with risk due to injury, however, just like Sean Lee.
Denver Broncos
QB Michael Penix Jr (Washington)
Sean Payton has the Broncos in rebuild mode and starting with QB is a smart way to build. Payton has shown he can build a team very efficiently and build around his QB like he did with Drew Brees. The receiving corps is actually sneaky good for Denver so that gives Penix plenty of options to work with in his rookie year.
Detroit Lions
CB Kris Abrams-Draine (Missouri)
The Lions' secondary needs upgrading and there should be plenty of options in the first round at pick 17. But options at wide receiver could also be available and just as important for Detroit on Day 1. While everyone talks about Missouri Tigers cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, teammate, Abrams-Draine is getting overlooked. He’s quick, fast with fanatic oily hips and was extremely productive in college. He left Missouri with 40 pass breakups and seven interceptions, but it was his zone coverage skills that stood out. As a Cover-3 defender he fits the Detroit defensive alignment perfectly and should develop nicely over the coming years.
Green Bay Packers
OL Graham Barton (Duke)
The Packers have one major box that needs checking when they look for an offensive lineman, versatility. Zach Tom and Elgton Jenkins are two examples of this trend and the best offensive lineman in this year's draft that falls into that category is Graham Barton. He’s played tackle, guard and center in college and did so with great efficiency.
Indianapolis Colts
CB Quinyon Mitchell (Illinois)
Gus Bradley loves to use man coverage, especially on third-down (52% on third-down). That means a guy who plays physical, sticks with his assignment closely and has great speed is exactly what the Colts need. Mitchell led the FBS last year in pass breakups and his 4.33s 40-yard time at the combine makes him a great fit for Indianapolis.
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Adonai Mitchell (Texas)
Calvin Ridley is no longer with the team and the Jags need an “X” type receiver. The concern with Mitchell was always the speed as it’s not seen on tape, but his 4.34s 40-yard time proves he’s got the juice. He gives Trevor Lawrence a much needed weapon on the outside that can also go up and get those high balls.
Kansas City Chiefs
WR Xavier Worthy (Texas)
The Chiefs need wide receiver and even signed Welsh international rugby star, Louis Rees Zammit from the IPPP this offseason to desperately fill the hole. Since Tyreek Hill left town, Pat Mahomes has been desperate to rekindle the effectiveness of having an electrifying outside burner. Luckily, Worthy should be there with the final pick of the first-round, and he has the fastest 40-time ever recorded at the combine.