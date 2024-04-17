The Best Draft Fits For All 32 NFL Teams
With the NFL Draft fast approaching it’s time to look at which prospect best fits each team in the NFL.
By Mike Poland
Las Vegas Raiders
QB Michael Penix Jr (Washington)
The Raiders offensive line has its issues when it comes to pass protection, Penix has great pre snap recognition and mobility to avoid the pressure. It terms of offensive weapons, there are a lot of similarities between Washington and Las Vegas which will put Penix up for early success and hit the ground running.
Los Angeles Chargers
RB Blake Corum (Michigan)
Justin Herbert could do with offensive weapons and offensive line, so what Harbaugh decides to do here can go either way. But why not wait till the third-round, rekindle a college affair with Corum and Harbaugh and offer some stability at the running back position that’s been lost this offseason. Harbaugh knows Corum very well and got the most out of him, plus establishing the run game will be the door that opens up better pathways for Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston to be more effective pass catchers for Herbert.
Los Angeles Rams
DE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
Some people are calling Latu not only the best defensive player on their boards, but the best overall player. The Rams need to continue striking rich on the defensive lines, especially with the departure of Aaron Donald. They found good value with Kobie Turner and with Byron Young who combined for 17 sacks last year. Stick to the plan, keep building the foundation of the defense and the rest will follow.
Miami Dolphins
DT Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois)
Jonny Newton is quite the enigma. He’s productive, athletic and he’s got a host of pass rush moves in the bag. But he’s undersized and with short arms. But Miami needs to urgently restock after Christian Wilkins signed a monumental contract with the Raiders. Newton finished his college career with 188 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. That’s a lot of inside pressure Miami could tap into and be the ideal candidate to replace Wilkins who both have similar traits.
Minnesota Vikings
QB J.J. McCarthy (Michgan)
The Vikings need a QB and why not get the guy that won the National Championship? McCarthy is very rough around the edges and threw the ball hardly ever while in college. But he’s fierce and a huge character guy that players gravitate toward. Just like Kirk Cousins, having the backing of the locker room goes a long way in this team and McCarthy is the best fit it that regard. With such a small amount of throws in college, it just means his arm is well-rested.
New England Patriots
QB Drake Maye (UNC)
Three things are needed to be a New England QB, size, arm talent, mobility. Maye checks all those boxes and then some. He has some work to do on those odd moments when he throws the ball where he shouldn’t, but he’s easily one of the more cerebral QB’s in this years draft and has been complemented consistently on his high IQ during interviews.
New Orleans Saints
DE Jared Verse (FSU)
The Saints have played quite a traditional 4-3 defense the last couple of years, so finding a productive and instinctual pass rusher in the draft would be a great way to go. Verse is extremely smart, has violent hands and is incredibly mobile. Slotting right into the scheme and ending drives early is exactly what he’ll do, and exactly what New Orleans is after.
New York Giants
WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
The Giants could go QB, they could go offensive line or even defensive line. But why not have one crack at seeing what Daniel Jones can pull out of the bag. Since Odell Beckham Jr. left the front office has tried to put a bandaid over a shark bite and nothing has worked. It’s not surprising Jones has struggled. Nabers was highly productive in the SEC and was the main driving force in getting Jayden Daniels his Heisman Trophy in 2023. Nabers finished second in the nation last year in receiving yards (1,569), and did that off only 89 receptions on an offense that loved to spread the ball around.
New York Jets
OT JC Latham (Alabama)
The Jets land an injury prone, Tyron Smith. That’s a big signing for the team that lost a tackle who had just as much trouble staying on the field as Smith has. Latham is a great way to solidify the position for when the inevitable happens to Smith, and the Jets won’t want a repeat of last year’s issues when Aaron Rodgers went down for the season. Stock and lock the blindside early and live in harmony knowing Latham is ready to go who had a pass protection grade of 79.6, ahead of guys like Fautanu and Fuaga.
Philadelphia Eagles
CB Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)
The Eagles finished second-worst last year in passing yards allowed, they need help. Quinyon has been the biggest riser in the pre-draft process and has solidified himself as the best cornerback in this year’s draft. He’s not just fast, he’s got an incredible backpedal and is fantastic in zone. He finished with 45 passes defended, and six interceptions while in college, with the last two seasons really exploding onto the scene. It’s hard for a player to stand out this way at a college like Toledo, but Mitchell has done more than standout, so that should tell you all you need to know.
Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Roman Wilson (Michigan)
The Steelers lost two major receiving options and need to rebuild the corps urgently. They thankfully have the outside option covered with George Pickens but finding someone who could perform better from the slot position than Calvin Austin III did last year would be a huge help. Wilson played on a heavy run offense in Michigan so received very few targets, but still remained productive and relevant under the circumstances. Adding more firepower for Russell Wilson from the slot position that he loves to target is a recipe for better success.
San Francisco 49ers
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)
Those 49ers fans have been getting tired of this secondary for years. They need to find a guy to play on the outside with confidence to allow guys like Deommodore Lenoir to play at his natural position. McKinstry is a highly athletic guy who has great short-term memory to knock off any bad plays and go back out there with unlimited swagger. In his three years playing at Alabama, McKinstry recorded 93 tackles, five tackles for loss, 23 passes defensed, and two interceptions.
Seattle Seahawks
DT Byron Murphy (Texas)
Mention taking defensive linemen in the first round to Seahawks fans and they’ll laugh saying that won’t happen. It’s been 20 years since the last time that happened but streaks are made to be broken. One person who will be eager to break that trend is newly signed head coach, Mike Macdonald. His Ravens defense loved to be physical and overbearing on opposing offensive lines and Byron Murphy is the best at doing that from the inside. He’s the short, bowling ball type defender that can get into the backfield quickly, proving the fastest way to get from one point to the other is in a straight line.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DE Chop Robinson (Penn State)
The Buccaneers have quite a few directions they can go, but whoever they take early dictates the rest of their draft sequencing. Where Tampa pick late in the first round most of the premier pass protectors will be off the board but one or two premium pass rushers could remain. Chop Robinson is overlooked massively in this year’s draft and fits Tampa perfectly. His combine really blew the doors open for him and got him more recognition. He led Penn State last year in pressures and defensive grade. Never sleep on Nittany Lions pass rushers, just ask Micah Parsons.
Tennessee Titans
OT Joe Alt (Notre Dame)
Scheme, position need, draft value, this pick makes way too much sense. Some regard Alt as the best offensive player in this year’s draft and for the Titans he checks every single box. The Titans have their cornerstone on the line to build around for the next few years.
Washington Commanders
QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
Dan Quinn is now the head coach and will want to start off strong. Daniels’ 2023 season wasn’t just an explosion, it was a Big Bang! He averaged an insane rate of 11.7 yards per pass attempt, while adding 1,134 yards rushing. Those numbers truly are Madden on rookie mode numbers. Daniels won the Heisman and it was no wonder when he threw 40 touchdowns to just a mere four interceptions. With weapons like Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Zach Ertz, Austin Ekeler, Brian Robinson and Jamison Crowder, Daniels has plenty of receiving options in his rookie year and a good runway for success.