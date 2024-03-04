The Biggest Winners of the 2024 NFL Combine
The 2024 NFL Combine is over, leaving behind impressive performances and reshaped draft narratives. While many prospects showcased their talent, a select few emerged as true winners of the weekend.
Texas WRs Dominate
Adonai Mitchell (WR, Texas): Already considered a first-round pick contender, Mitchell solidified his position with exceptional testing. He etched his name as the 8th best wide receiver in combine history in terms of athleticism, and put up a ridiculous 4.34 40-yard dash time. I can't see a world where he isn't a top-30 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Xavier Worthy (WR, Texas): This young talent rewrote history, becoming the fastest player ever recorded at the combine with a blistering 4.21 40-yard dash. We already knew he was fast, but anytime you break a combine record, you are instantly considered one of the winners from the weekend.
Tight End Sensation
Theo Johnson (TE, Penn State): Tight ends rarely steal the show at the combine, but Johnson rewrote the narrative. He entered the event with a reputation for athleticism, but his performance cemented his place as the most athletic tight end in combine history.
This will undoubtedly skyrocket his draft stock and make him a coveted target for teams seeking a dynamic offensive weapon with unlimited potential. And in a weak overall tight end class, he could surprise some and be the third tight end drafted after Brock Bowers and Ja'tavion Sanders.
Other Notable Winners
Amarius Mims (OT, Georgia): Mims defied expectations by blending impressive size with exceptional athleticism. His imposing stature already makes him a matchup nightmare for defenders, and his combine performance confirmed his agility and movement skills of a potential top-10 pick.
Dallas Turner (EDGE, Alabama): Turner entered the combine as the favorite to be the first defensive player drafted, and his performance solidified his status as the top edge rusher prospect in the class. He proved his exceptional athleticism and pass-rushing moves throughout drills, solidifying his status as a top-10 pick.
Troy Fautanu (OT, Washington): Entering the combine, questions surrounded Fautanu's arm length, a crucial measurement for offensive tackles. He silenced doubters by exceeding expectations, measuring in with an impressive 34-inch arm length, exceeding the concerns some analysts held. Additionally, his flawless performance in on-field drills solidified his status as a potential first-round pick.
Trey Benson (RB, Florida State): A 4.39 40-yard dash time was fantastic for a RB that weighs 216 lbs. Benson looked very fluid and decisive throughout the drill portion as well. He made his case as RB1 in the 2024 NFL draft.