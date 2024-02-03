The Newest Star In Big D... Keon Coleman?
If the Cowboys decide to add a skill player in the passing game, someone at FSU could help.
Following a third year in a row of Mike McCarthy's Cowboys finishing with a 12-5 record in the regular season, it was once again the playoffs where their issues arose. A 48-32 loss to the Packers in the Wild Card round has left Cowboys nation with several questions heading into the off-season. One of the questions they'll have to answer is what they decide to do come draft time. Despite a top-five offense in 2023, it is fair to say Dallas has needs at offensive tackle and running back. However, what if the Jones family elects to add another weapon to their air attack? Look no further than Keon Coleman.
Keon Coleman's college recap
The 6' 4", 215-pound wide receiver began his college career playing two seasons with Michigan State. Along with a short stint with Tom Izzo's Spartans' basketball program after his freshman year. Once he became a starter on the gridiron, he earned career-highs in receptions (58) and yards (798) during his sophomore season in 2022.
Once he transferred to Florida State this past season, he was expected to build on the success from the previous year. Coleman did so by maintaining similar stats to 2022 while amassing a career-high in touchdowns (11) in 12 games. One of the major takeaways with the 2023 First Team All-ACC member, is how he essentially spent time in the endzone once per game.
Additionally, he was a semifinalist for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award for the most outstanding receiver in the nation. Coleman has proven to scouts and NFL teams alike that he'll be deserving of a selection on either night one or two at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Why "Cowboy Coleman" makes sense
In 2023, Dallas was one of the best offenses in the NFL. Despite having Brandin Cooks and Jake Ferguson at tight end being solid options for Dak Prescott in the passing game, many experts still believe that the Cowboys lack the perfect option opposite of their star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb became a First Team All-Pro following an impressive campaign featuring a league-leading 135 catches to go along with 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Brandin Cooks was an off-season addition meant to help take the attention off of Lamb yet, his production didn't quite meet up to the expectations. He did get his most scores since 2016 (8), meanwhile, this season in Dallas saw Cooks get his least targets and yards since 2019 when he was a Los Angeles Ram.
As you look through the remainder of the wide receiver room in Big D, notable names are Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert. Gallup has been a shell of his past self, by failing to reach 500 yards in each of his last three years. Based on his regression and Tolbert having comparable numbers on a cheaper deal, a parting of ways could be on the horizon. Gallup is $13.8 million against the cap if Dallas thinks about moving on. So they can do that or simply wait for the post-June 1st cut. As for Tolbert, he had more action than usual in 2023 but it can be argued that he should not be the answer at WR2 on what people believe to be a contending team in the NFC.
Coleman is a big-body receiver who can immediately help in jump-ball and red zone situations from the wideout spot. There are still questions on whether he lacks certain pure receiving traits and solely leans on his athleticism. Nevertheless, he has a ton of potential that we have seen as a wideout and in punt return packages at Florida State. When watching the tape, he has a ton of explosiveness, power, and an elite catch radius. Improvements in route running during his development could help him present himself as a quality starting NFL receiver. With that being said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former Seminole put up a solid performance in multiple drills at the combine.
In Dallas, he would most likely start as a WR3 with the chance to elevate to WR2 depending on how the Cowboys approach this position in free agency and if they decide to give Tolbert a shot to rise on the depth chart.
Aside from Dallas, some landing spots include Houston, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, and Buffalo among others. If he's available, he can be the difference in North Texas as a possible Michael Gallup replacement.