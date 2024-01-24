The San Francisco 49ers address weaknesses in the 2024 NFL Draft
By Joe Beasley
The San Francisco 49ers have one of the best teams from top to bottom in the NFL. They’ve done this by effectively using the free agent market, scouting the proper personnel and developing them properly as well. There are a few spots that the 49ers could stand to improve at and they have the opportunity to do so at the NFL Draft. The positions where they need to make the improvements just so happen to be at some of the deepest positions at the draft.
Cornerback
The 49ers' defense as a whole is one of the best units in the NFL and has represented the upper echelon of defenses over the past 4-5 years. The weak point on this defense is the cornerback position but you wouldn’t be able to tell due to the front four and the linebackers they have roving the middle of the defense. Fred Warner can hide a lot of deficiencies. A defensive line that consists of Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead can force offenses to make mistakes which the cornerback can take advantage of. There are lots of cornerback prospects that can fit right into what the 49ers want to do. Kamari Lassiter from Georgia would be a good selection at this spot. He was the most physical cornerback on the Georgia defense last year and his man-to-man skills are some of the best in the nation.
Right Guard/Right Tackle
The right side of the offensive line for the 49ers is definitely the weak point in this offense. Often times when George Kittle lines up on that side of the line, he’s the best blocker they have on the right side. Now to expect the 49ers to have another Trent Williams is completely unfair and not possible but in improvement on that side of the line is not farfetched. Players like Layden Robinson from Texas A&M could come in a contribute right away at right guard and could be available in the second and third round. Xavier Truss played guard and tackle at UGA and that could also translate to the next level. Truss is being looked at as and mid-round pick as well. Christian Jones played left and right tackle at Texas, opening holes for former running back Bijan Robinson. Jones could be available in between the third and fifth rounds.
Running Back Depth
Christian McCaffrey is the best running back in the NFL and it's not even close. Being the best and most complete running back in the league means the ball is going to find its way into your hands which can also contribute to a higher risk of injury. The 49ers do have some serviceable backups in Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason. The 49ers did get somewhat lucky this year because in the past, CMC did have his injury issues. Unfortunately, the same could not be said for his backups. Depending on which direction the 49ers want to go, the running back position is full of options. If they want a strong downhill runner who can go between tackles, guys like Kendall Milton, Cody Schrader and Carson Steele. If they want a running that can bounce to the outside and make plays in the passing game, they could look at options such as Dylan Laube, Trey Benson and Bucky Irving, all of which will be available after the first round.