The Top 10 Rookies Halfway Through the NFL Season
It took a while for the coaches to trust Joey Porter Jr. over the established veteran Levi Wallace, but as soon as they did, Porter Jr. shined. He is already the Steeler's best cornerback and has all of the tools to eventually become a pro bowler. So far, Porter Jr. hasn't allowed a touchdown, has forced four incompletions, intercepted a pass, and logged 11 total tackles. He has a bright future ahead of him and for the vaunted Steel Curtain defense.
Dawand was awesome at Ohio State at right tackle, but he fell all the way to the 4th round due to questions about him being too big and too slow to play in the NFL. He has silenced all doubters thus far. He replaced pro bowler Jack Conklin early in the season and there hasn't been a drop off at all for the Browns. Jones looks like he is on his way to becoming one of the best right tackles in the league for years to come.
Achane has missed the last few games due to injury, but that doesn't change the fact that he has been a beast for the Dolphins. He is averaging an unreal 12.1 yards per carry to go along with his 460 yards and seven total touchdowns. He might be the fastest running back we have seen since Chris Johnson and he has been an absolute steal for Miami.
Zay Flowers is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Ravens offense. His combination of speed and start and stop acceleration are rare, and he has become a reliable target for Lamar Jackson. The NFL is becoming a league where speed is king, and Flowers is one of the most explosive players already.
Ever sinced Justin Jefferson went down with a hamstring injury, Addison has stepped up bigtime. He already has seven touchdowns halfway through the season. He has showcased elite route running and separation skills that made him so dominant at USC and Pitt. Minnesota has one of the most dynamic young receiving duos in all of football.
While Witherspoon has only played in 7 games, he has shown why he was the 5th pick from his draft class. He is already one of the most physical and best run defending cornerbacks in the league and has shown that he isn't afraid of anyone. He is a perfect fit in Seattle's defense.
While the sack production won't show it, Anderson Jr. has been exceptional for the Houston Texans. Coming out of Alabama, Anderson Jr. was one of the most polished and NFL-ready EDGE players to come out in recent memory. He hasn't disappointed and has shown promise that he will be a star in the NFL soon.
Most draft analyst viewed Jalen Carter as the best overall player in the 2023 NFL draft. So far, he has done everything possible to prove them right. Carter has been an absolute force on the interior of the Eagles defense, and has quickly established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.
Halfway through the NFL season, not only has Puka been the best rookie receiver, he has been one of the top receiver's in the NFL. Per ESPN, Nacua has 64 catches for 827 yards and two touchdowns so far. He filled the shoes of Cooper Kupp wonderfully during his absence and has carved out a role in the offense alongside of him.
At this time last year, there was a giant debate about who was the best quarterback 2023 NFL draft between Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. Fast forward to today and there is no debate. Young has not been good so far in the NFL and Stroud is having a historic rookie season. Stroud's accuracy and football I.Q have been outstanding thus far and he has already made his case as a top 10 quarterback in the league.