These Under-the-Radar Tackle Prospects Could be Stars in the NFL
By now, you are most likely very familiar with the top tackle prospects in the 2024 NFL draft like Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, Taliese Fuaga, JC Latham, Amarius Mims and Tyler Guyton. But this class is loaded with other tackle prospects that have a real chance to be special players at the next level that will, most likely, be second or third round picks. Let's take a look at some of the under-the-radar tackles:
Kingsley Suamataia
Height: 6’5"
Weight: 326 pounds
Arm Length: 34¼ Inches
School: BYU
While Kingsley Suamataia isn't quite an under-the-radar prospect, he is one of my favorite players in this draft class and deserves more recognition. He is an absolute road grader in the run game with a rare combination of lower body power and movement ability for a man his size. Suamataia possesses a thick, evenly distributed frame with good arm length and heavy hands. In pass protection, he uses a light outside hand to disrupt rushers’ timing and employs a snatch-trap technique effectively. He excels at using his length to keep defenders at bay and has allowed only one sack and four total pressures this season.
He needs to stay on his feet more and his depth, spacing, and body positioning awareness need refinement, especially against wide rush alignments and stunts. Overall, Expect his name to be called early on day 2 if he doesn't sneak into the end of the first round.
Patrick Paul
Height: 6’7 1/2"
Weight: 331 pounds
Arm Length: 36¼ Inches
School: Houston
Patrick Paul is one of the more intriguing offensive linemen in this draft class. His physical tools, like his 97% arm length, alone make him a good developmental player, but there’s more to this towering prospect.
In pass protection, Paul’s elite length shines. His long arms act as a hammer, allowing him to anchor against bullrushes with ease once he gets his hands on you. For a man his size, he, surprisingly, displays smooth mobility, showing glimpses of explosiveness and lateral burst.
However, Paul isn’t without flaws. His hand placement can be inconsistent, and he occasionally exposes his inside shoulder, which allows him to get turned easily. In the run game, he needs to refine his technique, especially when it comes to footwork in space. He doesn't always move defenders off the line of scrimmage and he can at times, play too upright. But there’s promise—his pass-blocking skills are evident, and he should be viewed as a high-upside developmental tackle prospect.
Blake Fisher
Height: 6’6"
Weight: 312 pounds
Arm Length: 34 3/8
Blake Fisher possesses ideal size and measurables for an NFL offensive tackle. He displays surprising agility for his stature, showcasing smooth footwork and the ability to react quickly to countermoves. Fisher initiates blocks explosively in the run game and has a relentless drive to finish them. His lateral quickness allows him to reach defenders on the backside of zone plays and seal them off effectively.
His technique and body control require cleaning up a bit and consistency is a concern in pass protection, particularly with maintaining proper depth and recovering from mistakes. He can be slow to initiate hand contact, failing to fully utilize his reach and timing to establish control over defenders. In the run game, he can be inconsistent. Fisher can become unbalanced, leading to him leaning forward excessively.
Overall, Blake Fisher has a very impressive combination of size, athleticism, and a competitive spirit. However, his inconsistent technique and balance aren't quite at an NFL-ready level. While he has tons of potential, Fisher needs to refine his technique and play with more control to thrive in the NFL. Expect him to go somewhere on day 2.
Brandon Coleman
Height: 6’5"
Weight: 313 pounds
Arm Length: 34 5/8 inches
School: TCU
Brandon Coleman is an athletic freak with a chiseled frame. He's built like a brick house with long arms, and surprisingly light on his feet for his size. He's a nightmare for defenders on stunts and blitzes, and keeps his cool under pressure in pass protection. When he gets his block lined up right, he's like a bulldozer in the run game. Plus, he's tough as nails, having battled through injuries to stay on the field. His coaches love his versatility too, since he's played both tackle and guard at TCU.
So what's the catch? Why doesn't he project as a first-round pick? Sometimes, Coleman gets a little too aggressive and leans in too much, which can leave him open to faster pass rushers. He also needs to work on recovering after contact to avoid getting pushed around. Injuries are a bit of a concern after a rough 2023 season, but his 2022 film shows that he has real potential.
Overall, Coleman is a raw talent with all the tools to be a stud. He's athletic, massive, and can play multiple positions. If he cleans up his technique and stays healthy, he could be a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. Offensive line coaches dream of drafting guys like Coleman.
Roger Rosengarten
Height: 6’7"
Weight: 310 pounds
Arm Length: 34 Inches
School: Washington
Rosengarten's built a bit differently than most offensive linemen. He's very lean for his size, which is great for his movement skills, but not ideal for battling head-on with the biggest, strongest EDGE's in the NFL. He needs to bulk up his lower body to really anchor himself and become a wall against power rushes. Sometimes his footwork gets him in trouble – he needs to slow down a bit and focus on staying balanced. Also, while he plays tough, he could benefit from a more aggressive streak to truly dominate defenders.
But overall, Rosengarten is a fascinating prospect. He's got the athleticism and high football IQ to be a stud for whoever drafts him, but needs to add some muscle and refine his technique. If he can do that, he could easily become a starting-caliber tackle. Think of him as a Kolten Miller type of player – pure athleticism with room to grow into a reliable starter. Teams looking for a versatile lineman with a high ceiling should definitely keep an eye on Rosengarten.
These under-the-radar tackles may not have the same spotlight as the top prospects, but their unique skills and growth potential could make them valuable additions to NFL rosters. Keep an eye on these high-upside tackles during the draft process.