Top 10 Quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft
Note: This list assumes that Sheduer Sanders, Riley Leonard, Quinn Ewers and Cam Ward return to school. If any of the following declares, I will update this list accordingly.
Maybe the most physically gifted quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft, Milton didn't make the jump that most projected. Still, he has one of the biggest arms that we have ever seen and is an above average athlete for someone who is 6'5'', 235lbs. He has elite physical tools that some team will fall in love with.
Two years ago, Spencer Rattler was considered a no-brainer first-round pick. As of now, he has revitalized his projection and made himself a serious prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. While he is small, he has shown great playmaking and good arm strength to project himself as a mid-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Travis would be higher if it weren't for his unfortunate season-ending leg injury. He is a good athlete who is a very good decision-maker. He has all of the tools to develop that NFL evaluators covet. Travis was one of the best quarterbacks in college football before his injury.
There is nothing flashy about Carson Beck's game, but he continually gets the job done. He is a profecient pocket passer who continually finds the right guy. He has barely tapped into his full potential, but it is hard to knock him as he has led the Bulldogs to the #1 seed.
Much like Penix Jr, some will knock Nix as being a 24-year-old quarterback when he is drafted. He has had an unusually long run during his college football career. Nix has a huge arm and is a good athlete, but many question whether he is benefiting from playing against players five years younger than him. Nix has been fantastic this year and is deserving of this ranking.
Penix Jr. has done everything he could possibly do to boost his draft status. Like it or not, some NFL teams will wipe him off their board for being a left-handed quarterback. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this year and is still deserving of being a first-round pick.
Before the Ohio State game, McCarthy struggled a bit. However, he played fantastic against one of the best teams in all of college football in OSU. McCarthy has it all physically (6,3'', 225lbs with a huge arm and runs a sub 4.5 forty-yard dash time) that will make him a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Jayden Daniels has been the best player in college football this year and should probably win the Heisman award. He is 6'4'' with a huge arm, 220lbs, and is one of the best runners in all of college football. Some may think I am too high on him, but I see a quarterback who has unlimited potential and could become a nightmare for NFL defensive coordinators to deal with.
Caleb Williams hasn't had the year that most expected. He has struggled at times and he needs to out his fumbling situation ( he has 30 career fumbles) but still, he has elite potential. His arm strength, pocket mobility and creativity are all above average.
Drake Maye was my number one quarterback entering 2023, and he has done but prove that he deserves to remain here. He has everything possible that NFL evaluators look for; Size, great frame, huge arm, speed and very accurate. He reminds me so much of Justin Herbert and Herbert is the definition of a franchise quarterback.