Top-100 Draft Rankings - Preseason Edition
By Mike Poland
College football is close to kickoff as Week 0 gets ready to start with Florida State taking on Georgia Tech. Before the season starts we give you a top-10 ranking for each position to keep an eye for the 2025 NFL Draft. Each position ranking has an overall ranking (in brackets).
QUARTERBACK
- Carson Beck, Georgia (4)
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama (10)
- Sheduer Sander, Colorado (17)
- Conner Weigman, Texas A&M (22)
- Quinn Ewers, Texas (34)
- Drew Allar, Penn State (39)
- Cam Ward, Miami (48)
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (57)
- Riley Leonard, Notre Dame (62)
- Donovan Smith, Utah (82)
Spending another year in the intense environment of the SEC could really place Beck's position as the top QB in this year’s draft, and this ranking takes this into account. His unique blend of accuracy, football I.Q., and ability to navigate a pro-style offense will catch NFL scouts' attention this early. Beck seems like the kind of quarterback who can jump right into an NFL offense and manage it effectively from the start.
RUNNING BACK
- Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State (18)
- Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State (25)
- Omarion Hampton, North Carolina (31)
- TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (41)
- Trevor Etienne, Georgia (45)
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (51)
- Jaydn Ott, California (75)
- Donovan Edwards, Michigan (79)
- Devin Neal, Kansas (83)
- Damien Martinez, Miami (91)
Last year the running back position was very lackluster, this year it’s the polar opposite. Of all the running backs taken last year, the best running backs would rank (at best) outside the top five in this year’s class. In fact, one running back decided to go back to school this year and not declare and he’s RB4, he could have ranked as the second running back in last year’s class. This is an insanely deep class this year if all goes to plan and injuries decide to take a back seat this year.
WIDE RECEIVER
- Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona (6)
- Travis Hunter, Colorado (9)
- Luther Burden, Missouri (13)
- Evan Stewart, Oregon (21)
- Isaiah Bond, Texas (29)
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (35)
- Tre Harris, Ole Miss (49)
- Tory Horton, Colorado State (66)
- Tez Johnson, Oregon (71)
- Elic Ayomanor, Stanford (78)
This statement isn’t to say the wide receiver looks to be lower class this year than years previous, but the last few years have produced some insanely talented pass catchers. This year’s wide receiver class, however, isn’t as talented; but is still good.
A few projections here in the rankings based on offensive units getting both better or worse thanks to the draft. There’s a lot in the balance this year and some outsiders not ranked here could quite easily crack the top 100.
TIGHT END
- Colston Loveland, Michigan (19)
- Oscar Delp, Georgia (56)
- Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame (59)
- Luke Lachey, Iowa (67)
- Brant Kuithe, Utah (70)
- Tyler Warren, Penn State (73)
- Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina (90)
- Jack Velling, Michigan State (93)
- Benjamin Yurosek, Georgia (96)
- Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss (100)
If the previous statement about the wide receivers is true the tight end position is even more magnified. As scouts and NFL draft enthusiasts, the tight end position left everyone in a state of relaxed expectation over the last few years, this year does not look the case. If it weren’t for one or two players, this position would have left a lot to be desired.
OFFENSIVE LINE
- Kelvin Banks, Texas (3)
- Will Campbell, LSU (20)
- Tyler Booker, Alabama (27)
- Emery Jones, LSU (32)
- Jonah Savaiinaea,Arizona (36)
- Ajani Cornelius, Oregon (38)
- Tate Ratledge, Georgia (53)
- Blake Miller, Clemson (64)
- Josh Conerly Jr, Oregon (72)
- Earnest Greene III, Georgia (74)
Yes, the offensive line, the cornerstone of every NFL draft, and this year that cornerstone is looking very delicious. Last year was a huge success when it came to offensive line talent in the draft and this year that tradition looks to continue. Tackle talent looks good and this year, even the guards have a healthy crop. Some of the players ranked outside the top 32 could very easily jump right in and make this another successful offensive line draft.
INSIDE DEFENSIVE LINE
- Mason Graham, Michigan (1)
- Deone Walker, Kentucky (8)
- Kenneth Grant, Michigan (28)
- Tyleik Williams, Ohio State (33)
- Howard Cross III, Notre Dame (40)
- Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina (42)
- Walter Nolan, Ole Miss (50)
- Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati (58)
- Rylie Mills, Notre Dame (61)
- Jaheim Oatis, Alabama (84)
Last year, there was some apprehension when it came to the inside defensive linemen in the draft. As the process continued a few players were both shocked and surprised and made a lot of scouts reevaluate the position.
There is some over-correction with some scouting services so keep a close eye on that. But the position is easily improved from last year. If anyone tells you that this year's defensive tackle/inside pass rushers aren’t as talented as the last five years, doesn’t deserve your time and can be ignored.
EDGE DEFENDERS
- James Pearce Jr, Tennessee (2)
- Abdul Carter, Penn State (12)
- Nic Scourton, Texas A&M (14)
- Jack Sawyer, Ohio State (16)
- Princely Umanamielen, Ole Miss (23)
- JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State (30)
- Mykel Williams, Georgia (46)
- Patrick Payton, Florida State (65)
- Ashton Gilotte, Louisville (85)
- Jalon Walker, Georgia (89)
Pass rusher talent in a draft class is always a good measuring stick for an entire draft class, so this year should be a solid class. There is a plethora of pass-rush talent in this year’s class and some of those players have yet to scratch the surface of what they can become.
The guys in this ranking that rank outside as first-round talent could quite easily crack the top 32 and more than likely get drafted in the first round next year despite rankings. This group can even come with a disclaimer that yes, there are players who deserve to be ranked in the top 100 over names listed here, and you wouldn’t be wrong.
LINEBACKER
- Harold Perkins Jr, LSU (15)
- Barrett Carter, Clemson (43)
- Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma (47)
- Jay Higgins, Iowa (54)
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky (60)
- Smael Mondon Jr, Georgia (68)
- Colin Oliver, Oklahoma State (86)
- Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (94)
- Francisco Mauigoq, Miami (98)
- Jack Kiser, Notre Dame (99)
This year’s linebackers exhibit a certain “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” quality (not that it’s any different from previous years). Among them, we have excellent tacklers and some skilled pass rushers. However, identifying players who excel in both areas remains challenging. Perhaps another year of playing will reveal hidden talents among these athletes.
CORNERBACK
- Will Johnson, Michigan (5)
- Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (7)
- Denzel Burke, Ohio State (24)
- Tacario Davis, Arizona (26)
- Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon (37)
- Cobee Bryant, Kansas (69)
- Jason Marshall Jr, Florida (77)
- Quincy Riley, Louisville (80)
- Jordan Hancock, Ohio State (92)
- Dorian Strong, Virgina Tech (95)
In this year’s draft class, defensive backs abound—from the outermost positions to the innermost. Among them, cornerbacks deserve the most attention. If players like Travis Hunter are drafted as cornerbacks, it only enhances the overall mix (though drafting him as a wide receiver also makes sense, given his athletic prowess). Starks stands out as the premier talent in this class; all he needs to do is maintain his current trajectory and remain a first-round prospect.
SAFETY
- Malaki Starks, Georgia (11)
- Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa (44)
- Kevin Winston Jr, Penn State (52)
- Xavier Watts, Notre Dame (55)
- Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina (63)
- Rod Moore, Michigan (76)
- Sonny Styles, Ohio State (81)
- Sebastian Castro, Iowa (87)
- Keon Sabb, Alabama (88)
- Malachi Moore, Alabama (97)
Last year’s draft had serious safety deficiencies, but fortunately, this year’s situation has improved. The group is top-heavy, and contextual rankings suggest positive projections. If players ranked beyond the second round lack flashiness, this position will appear significantly better than last year