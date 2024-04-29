Way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft: No quarterback at No. 1, but three crack the top 10
The dust has barely settled on the 2024 NFL draft, but we are already onto 2025. This is a very early look at the 2025 draft class, which is stacked at corner and features some very exciting edge rushers. It is a bit of a down year for quarterbacks, but we still have a few that worked their way into the top 10.
The draft order is set by DraftKings, using their Super Bowl odds. Let's dive into this way-too-early mock draft.
1. Carolina Panthers (+25000): James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
It's hard to imagine the Panthers sticking here to make this pick, but I'm not ready to start predicting trades a year out from the draft. Carolina traded away Brian Burns this offseason and did not find a true replacement for him. Pearce is a dynamic athlete who racked up 10 sacks at Tennessee in his true sophomore season. He will need to fill out his frame, but he has the traits to be a game-wrecker at the next level.
2. New England Patriots (+15000): Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The Patriots have their franchise quarterback, or at least their QB of the future in Drake Maye. Now, they need a top-tier receiver for him. Burden is a bit undersized at 5'11", but he is built well and has produced at a high level in the SEC. He racked up 1,212 receiving yards in 2023 and has 17 total touchdowns in two seasons at Missouri. He would be a great fit in New England.
3. Tennessee Titans (+15000): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
If the Titans are picking this high, there is a decent chance that Will Levis will be headed out of town. The former Kentucky standout flashed potential but struggled with accuracy and consistency in his rookie season. Sanders, on the other hand, is one of the most accurate passers we have seen in recent years. He lacks elite arm strength but is strong enough to push the ball down the field when needed.
4. Denver Broncos (+12000): Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
This is Bo Nix's team, at least for a couple of years. Denver did a nice job rebuilding a lot of its depth later in the draft. Now, it needs a star. Johnson is a potential lockdown corner. He has good size, length, and speed. He was arguably the best player on the field in this year's national championship game, which is saying something because that game produced 23 combined draft picks this past weekend. Pairing Johnson with Patrick Surtain II would give Denver one of the top cornerback duos in the league.
5. Las Vegas Raiders (+10000): Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
The Raiders missed out on the quarterback frenzy at the top of the first round on Thursday and then bypassed the position altogether in the 2024 draft. Unless Las Vegas has some grand plans to lure Tom Brady out of retirement, it will need to find a long-term solution at quarterback. Beck could be the answer for them. He had a strong first season as a starter for Georgia. He throws with good anticipation and displays good mechanics. He has room to grow with his pocket presence and ball placement, but he will certainly be in the conversation to be the first quarterback drafted in this class until proven otherwise.
6. New York Giants (+10000): Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Here is the real wildcard. Ewers was seen as a potential top-10 pick heading into the 2023 season. He has unbelievable arm talent but struggles with accuracy and consistency. If he takes a step forward in 2024, he will definitely be in the first-round conversation. If things stay the same, the situation will be a lot more murky. I know that is not the ringing endorsement Giants fans would hope for, but Ewers has the tools to be a franchise quarterback. Brian Daboll is known as a QB guru. Although, he might not be around to make this pick if the Giants are picking inside the top 10 again.
7. Arizona Cardinals (+10000): Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
There might not be more hype around any one player in the 2025 draft class at this point than Travis Hunter. He is a two-way specialist, lining up at receiver and cornerback for Colorado. I view him as a potentially elite shutdown corner. It will be interesting to see what the NFL makes of him because he is also a very good wide receiver. For Arizona, they landed the top receiver in the 2024 draft in Marvin Harrison Jr. They could use a top-tier corner to lead their defense, even after drafting Max Melton.
8. Washington Commanders (+10000): Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
Time to protect the quarterback. Even though it is a different coach, front office and ownership group running the team, they will not make the same mistakes the franchise did with Robert Griffin III. Banks can become Jayden Daniels' personal bodyguard. The Texas junior is built solid and displays great power. He has room to improve his foot speed a bit, but he largely locked up Dallas Turner in their meeting this past season. Adding him gives Washington a franchise tackle to anchor the offensive line, something they need unless Brandon Coleman dazzles as a rookie.
9. Minnesota Vikings (+8000): Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Minnesota upgraded at some key positions but didn't spend a pick on its defensive line until the seventh round. For a unit that was in need of a boost, that really puts the onus on the Vikings front office to find a difference-maker in 2025. Graham had a good season with Michigan, but really turned it on in the College Football Playoff. He is a great athlete for his size and has the power to collapse the pocket and stuff rushing lanes. He would be plug-and-play for the Vikings.
10. New Orleans Saints (+8000): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Saints had a solid draft, which is saying something considering they did not pick in the third or fourth round. However, one clear hole on the depth chart is at wide receiver. Chris Olave is a star, but you need more than one playmaker in the NFL these days. McMillan had the second-most receiving yards in 2023 of any returning player. He is in line for an even bigger role in 2024 with Jacob Cowing now in the NFL. Listed at 6'5", he is a massive target that should help improve Derek Carr's completion percentage.