Way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft: No quarterback at No. 1, but three crack the top 10
11. Seattle Seahawks (+7500): Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
If you are looking for the next Micah Parsons, well you might have to keep looking, because Parsons was a different breed. However, Carter has shades of Parsons in his game. He played linebacker the previous two years for Penn State, wearing No. 11, just like Parsons. However, unlike the Cowboys star, Carter is moving to the edge this year. He is lightning-quick and wraps up well in space. Expect him to have a massive season. Carter would be an excellent addition to Seattle's edge rush rotation.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7500): Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Buccaneers had a great draft. They also failed to address a pressing future need at outside corner. Tampa traded Carlton Davis III to Detroit and appears to be banking on Zyon McCollum taking a big step into a role as a starter opposite Jamel Dean. If McCollum flourishes, this won't be as pressing a need for the Bucs. If he struggles, Morrison is an easy pick. He led Notre Dame with 10 pass breakups in 2023. At 6'0", 186 pounds, he has the size and speed to be a true No. 1 corner at the next level.
13. Indianapolis Colts (+6000): Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
Burke's journey has been an interesting one. He had a rocky sophomore season, which soured many on his draft prospects, but turned it around nicely with a much-improved junior campaign. He was trending towards top 50 draft buzz before ultimately returning to school. If he can build on what we saw from him in 2023, he might be gone before this selection. For the Colts, this is a huge need. Ourlads lists Dallis Flowers, a former undrafted free agent in 2022, as their starting cornerback across from JuJu Brents on the outside. Flowers is also coming off an Achilles injury. Perhaps he will bounce back in a big way, but all signs point to Indianapolis being in the market for a starting outside corner next offseason.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000): Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Ohio State brought back a lot of its draft-eligible talent for another run at a national title, including Egbuka. The senior is a fluid route runner who missed some time down the stretch in 2023 with an ankle injury. If he can return to form, he will be a welcome addition to the Steelers. Pittsburgh drafted Roman Wilson in the third round, but would definitely benefit from adding another talented receiver with inside-outside versatility.
15. Jacksonville Jaguars (+4500): Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Campbell could be off the board well before this point, but after an all-time great offensive tackle draft, it is a bit harder to find a clear landing spot. Jacksonville would be happy to stop his slide. Campbell is well-rounded, excelling especially in pass protection. He has two years of starting experience under his belt already entering his junior season. The Jaguars took Javon Foster as a developmental tackle in the fourth round, but he could kick inside to guard as Jacksonville continues to invest in protecting Trevor Lawrence.
16. Cleveland Browns (+4000): Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
Welcome back to the first round, Browns fans. The Deshaun Watson trade is finally behind them. The Deshaun Watson contract, well that's another story. Cleveland built some depth in the trenches and found a potential contributor at receiver in Jamari Thrash. However, the Browns have a clear need at linebacker, where Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks were signed as stopgaps for this season. Carter surprised a lot of folks by returning to school for his senior season. He has great speed for the position and excels in coverage. He is a bit undersized, Cleveland has not been dissuaded by that before, drafting Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in 2022.
17. Los Angeles Rams (+3500): Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
The next great Iowa tight end is here! Well, potentially. Lachey got off to a strong start to the 2023 season, catching 10 passes for 131 yards in his first three games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Keep in mind this is the Iowa passing offense we are talking about here. He has great size at 6'6" and 253 pounds. He has good hands and can drag smaller defenders for extra yardage. Los Angeles has leaned on Tyler Higbee a lot, but he is coming off an injury-plagued season and will turn 32 next January. Finding another weapon for Matthew Stafford, or whoever they eventually find to be his successor, makes a lot of sense.
18. Los Angeles Chargers (+3000): Harold Perkins Jr., EDGE, LSU
Few players were misused the way that Perkins was misused in 2023. After announcing himself as a great pass rusher in his true freshman season, LSU moved Perkins into an off-ball linebacker role. He fared well, which speaks to his athleticism and versatility, but he needs to be back rushing the passer again in 2024. Thankfully, with a new defensive coaching staff, that should be the case. For the Chargers, they have two aging starters on the edge and need to start thinking about how they will replace them. Perkins and Tuli Tuipulotu could be Los Angeles' starting tandem in the future.
19. Chicago Bears (+3000): Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
This is a name you are going to want to get familiar with because his tape is fun and perplexing all at the same time. Walker is a mountain of a man at 6'6", 348 pounds. However, he tries to win more with speed and technique than power. He can be incredibly disruptive, but he is not as strong at the point of attack as you would hope for a player his size. If he can improve his lower body strength, I think we are talking about a potential top-10 selection. Chicago needs a boost on the interior of the defensive line. Walker would be an exciting watch in Matt Eberflus' defense.
20. Atlanta Falcons (+2200): Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Maybe one day, it will finally be true and the Falcons will actually select an edge rusher. They have had the fewest sacks in the league over the past three seasons but did not draft an edge rusher until the third round. Bralen Trice certainly has potential, but he won't solve the issue by himself. Scourton on the other hand has the potential to be a game-changer on the outside. He won't turn 20 until August and is coming off a dominant season for Purdue, posting 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He will get a chance to prove himself against SEC talent in 2024, having transferred to Texas A&M.